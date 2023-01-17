Read full article on original website
Mrs. Linda Kay Brown-Morrison, 71
A wake for Mrs. Linda Kay Brown-Morrison will be held Tuesday January 24th at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope at 407 South Hazel. The wake will be from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Services will be held January 25th at noon at Garrett Chapel Baptist Church at 102 South Ferguson in Hope. Services under the direction of Hicks Funeral Home of Hope.
City of Hope Monthly Report…Wastewater Maintenance
At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the wastewater maintenance report for December 2022.
Chamber Board Hosts First Coffee of 2023
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board hosted the first Coffee of 2023 Wednesday. There was a good turnout and lots of good fellowship!
Construction begins at Texarkana food bank
The additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and a commercial kitchen.
Hope Country Club Welcomes New Members
The Hope Country Club, home to a challenging 18-hole golf course just south of Hope, Arkansas, is ready to welcome new members to its fellowship of friends. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun of regular golf games on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday; and the HCC Golf Association hosts scrambles every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., in season. Begun in the 1930’s as a nine-hole course, HCC added a second nine in the early 1990’s. Features include a driving range, a stocked lake for fishing, and a recently re-decorated clubhouse which includes a ballroom, restaurant and bar — all available for party and wedding rentals.
City of Hope Departmental Reports….Landfill
At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the landfill monthly report, quarterly report, and yearly report.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/20
24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
Susan Renee Wray, 52, of Fulton
Susan Renee Wray, age 52, of Fulton, Arkansas passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born on August 28,1969 in Hope, AR. Preceded in death her mother Janey Wray; one daughter Madelyn Tomlin. She is survived by one daughter Miranda Roberts of Olive Branch, MS; father Roy Wray;...
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
Hope police log
Ernest Armstrong, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Treasure Bishop, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Snowden, 56, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Colton Hathcock, 24, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.12.23. Ira Scott, 63, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Justin Isley, 32, of...
Thompson tabbed for panel discussion
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
HWL sets meeting, closing
The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the HWL Commission virtual meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 884 9303 3236#, Press # for the participant code, then enter the password 415016#. Please place your telephone on mute during the meeting.
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
Man held on $200,000 bond in abuse case involving four-year-old
25-year-old Moses Ross was arrested last Thursday by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department after allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl in 2022. According to authorities, the girl was able to describe multiple inappropriate encounters with Ross, who could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.
Dance workshop at Old Washington
WASHINGTON– Dance experience is not required for this fun evening of dance and fellowship on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm—9pm. Join the staff of Historic Washington for an exciting class that will leave you with unforgettable memories. Throughout history, dance has been not only an art form but also a way to socialize and make new friends. Come alone or with a partner and you will leave with new friends and new knowledge of dances such as the Virginia Reel, and many more. Refreshments will be served and fun will be had by all. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Casual or period dress is welcomed.
