Illinois State

25newsnow.com

Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers

On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running. Also this week:. * Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are...
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
1440 WROK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened

Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Illinois reports record-setting year for cannabis sales

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set adult use cannabis sales records. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold over $1.5 billion worth of product, an increase of more than 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois. Sales to out-of-state residents totaled nearly $480 million. There are currently 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

