kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
wcbu.org
Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers
On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running. Also this week:. * Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are...
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Illinois quick hits: Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected; Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened
Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Illinois Democrats on board with proposing billionaire tax
Democrats in the Illinois legislature are joining colleagues in seven other blue states proposing new taxes on billionaires to fund education, childcare and programs to address homelessness.
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
After Emergency Hearing on Illinois Assault Weapons Ban, What's Next?
Just days after the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois is already facing a slew of legal challenges. An emergency hearing surrounding the legislation was held in a Circuit Court in downstate Effingham County Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking...
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
classichits106.com
Illinois reports record-setting year for cannabis sales
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set adult use cannabis sales records. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold over $1.5 billion worth of product, an increase of more than 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois. Sales to out-of-state residents totaled nearly $480 million. There are currently 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois.
NBC Chicago
Judge to Make Decision Soon on Whether to Halt Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Amid Lawsuits
An emergency hearing surrounding the Protect Illinois Communities Act was held in downstate Effingham County late Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking a temporary restraining order on the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860...
