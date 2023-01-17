ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Add Mike Morin On Minor League Deal

The White Sox have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Mike Morin to a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction page. Morin, 31, hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since a 2020 stint with the Marlins, having spent the past season in independent ball. For Kane County, Morin tossed 13 2/3 innings of 5.27 ERA ball.
Gajownik named first female High-A skipper

PHOENIX -- When she was growing up in Orlando, Fla., Ronnie Gajownik's dad would sometimes take her out of school to go to a Spring Training game with him. Baseball was a passion for her, but as she would stare out onto the field, there was something she didn't see -- people who looked like her. Instead, it was a game played, coached and managed by men.
