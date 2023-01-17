Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet
On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
atozsports.com
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
atozsports.com
New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach
The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target
It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
atozsports.com
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
atozsports.com
A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale
A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
atozsports.com
The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority
The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
atozsports.com
Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
atozsports.com
Jalen Hurts receives validation from an extremely unlikely person
Jalen Hurts has proven the doubters wrong. And after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the team’s first NFC Championship Game since 2017 following a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants Saturday night, Hurts received validation from an unlikely person — the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
atozsports.com
Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols could make a huge recruiting splash and steal elite recruit from SEC rival
The Tennessee Vols have mostly put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class (which is ranked No. 10 in the nation), but there’s still a small chance they could make a huge splash in the coming weeks. Vols signee Nico Iamaleava, the No. 1 recruit in the nation,...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
atozsports.com
Another tight ends coach option for the Tennessee Vols that has a previous connection with Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last month (annoucned earlier this month) to replace Alex Golesh, who left UT after the 2022 season to become the new head coach at USF. Halzle’s promotion takes care of the offensive coordinator role, but the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes extremely strong statement after beating Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an extremely strong statement after his team’s 27-20 playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of the win against the Jags and he had to leave the game for most of the second half. Chad Henne entered in relief before Mahomes returned in the second half.
atozsports.com
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
atozsports.com
GM Ran Carthon has the perfect outlook on the Titans’ QB situation
Ran Carthon‘s introductory press conference was a raging success, as the Tennessee Titans new General Manager won over the hearts of fans and media with his sincerity, professionalism, and ambition. Carthon made a few things abundantly clear during his time at the podium: He is committed to collaborating with...
Comments / 0