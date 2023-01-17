Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
atozsports.com
The national media cost Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel a significant amount of cash
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel missed out on a significant amount of cash this month and he has the national media to blame for it. According to to Go Vols 247, if Tennessee had finished ranked inside the top five of the final AP Top 25 poll, Heupel would’ve received an additional $150,000 in incentive money.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names what will ‘make or break’ the Tennessee Vols in 2023
On Thursday, 247Sports named what they believe will “make or break” each expected top 25 team’s 2023 season. And their choice for the Tennessee Vols wasn’t a surprise. 247Sports thinks learning to live without star quarterback Hendon Hooker is what will make or break the season for the Vols.
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
atozsports.com
A former Vols assistant’s Tennessee playbooks appear to be for sale
A bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing went up this week that appears to show some old Tennessee Vols scouting reports for sale. The listing says the scouting reports belong to former Vols assistant coach Brian Nidermeyer, who was fired along with former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021. Here’s...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
atozsports.com
Why one matchup on Tennessee Vols’ schedule in 2023 is a ‘must-win’ more than any other game
If you ask Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel, he’ll tell you that every game is a “must-win game”. And that should be his approach. But from a fan and media standpoint, we all know that some games mean a little more than others. If the Vols...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols finally give fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the season
The Tennessee Vols gave fans what they’ve been asking for since the end of the 2022 season on Thursday. BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced on Thursday that he’s coming to Knoxville to play for the Vols. Fans have been begging for Tennesse to land a transfer defensive...
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
atozsports.com
2022 Vols football player says Tennessee’s “got a gem” in Josh Heupel
Any objective observer would think Josh Heupel has done an excellent job as Tennessee football’s head coach so far. After an 11-2 season, Heupel might as well be the mayor of the city of Knoxville as far as Vols fans are concerned. But, what are his players thinking about him after such a special year? We talked to redshirt senior wide receiver Grant Frerking about Heupel and he told us that the Big Orange “got a gem” in their head coach. We think you’ll love everything he had to say about Heupel (start at the 27:03 mark)…
ocj.com
Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef
A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it has confirmed one case of measles in the state connected to the Ohio outbreak.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
