Opelousas, LA

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

