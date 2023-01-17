Read full article on original website
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
12 People Shot Inside Baton Rouge Club, Police Now Investigating
Twelve people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot in a Baton Rouge club. WBRZ reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. Some victims were transported by EMS units, while others were taken to...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
Port Barre police seek woman accused of passing fake $100 bills
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre Police are looking for a woman they said passed counterfeit money at stores in Port Barre and Krotz Springs. In a post made Friday by Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the woman passed the counterfeit money at two different dollar stores. Boudreaux said the woman then left the […]
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: Two booked in shooting death of five-year-old
The man who was in charge of five children under the age of five is accused of hiding the gun and his marijuana before he called for an ambulance.
