Read full article on original website
Related
Taft Midway Driller
Man arrested on weapons charges after schools placed on lockdown
A man carrying a pellet rifle triggered brief lockdowns for several schools Wednesday before he was arrested on misdemeanor weapons charges. The man, identified by Taft Police as Eduardo Rojascastellanos, 25, was spotted on Wildcat Way about 12:10 p.m. and arrested a few minutes later on the 800 block of Sixth Street.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Jan. 18-19
10:42 911 Hang-up Occurred at Taft Branch Library Kern County on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken. 12:10 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons. Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made. 1:42 Welfare Check...
Taft Midway Driller
Two schools briefly placed on lockdown
Taft Union High School and Roosevelt School were briefly placed on lockdown at midday Wednesday after Taft Police received a report of a man with a rifle in the area. Taft Union High School reported that a suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown was soon lifted and schools are...
Taft Midway Driller
Highway 166 to stay closed until the end of the month
Highway 166 over Grocer Grade will be closed until the end of January to repair a settling road bed. Caltrans said on Thursday the damaged section of roadway will be completely rebuilt and repaved. The closure extends from Maricopa to the Kern-San Luis Obispo County line, according to Caltrans. Other...
Comments / 0