ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

The sweet spot: is ethical and affordable chocolate possible?

Is it possible to make an ethical chocolate bar that’s also affordable? Tim McCollum, the founder of the bean-to-bar chocolate brand Beyond Good, says the answer is yes – but you have to transform the way it’s made. Beyond Good produces single-origin chocolate bars from cocoa sourced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy