GLEN CARBON - The sweetest season of the year is officially here…it’s the start of the Girl Scout Cookie Program!. Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois are excited to once again bring some of America’s favorite treats to consumers. Booths are starting to pop up throughout the region; you can find one near you by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to your local Hometown Heroes – our Gift of Caring program that supports the everyday heroes right in our own communities.

2 DAYS AGO