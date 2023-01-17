Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn't spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
edglentoday.com
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as https://apnews.com/article/maryland-governor-race-2022-midterm-election-a9cd90c10e15c3afe7819100f0f1061d">the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front...
edglentoday.com
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, https://www.leg.state.nv.us/division/Audit/Full/BE2024/LA24-06%20-%20Governmental%20and%20Private%20Facilities%20for%20Children%20-%20Inspections%20December%202022%20Report%20FINAL%20WEBSITE.pdf">according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1540616/download">U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
edglentoday.com
Pritzker Visits Wieland Facilities In East Alton/Vohringen, Germany, Describes Company As "Valuable Partner"
EAST ALTON - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr met this week at Weiland in Vohringen, Germany, and the visit highlighted Wieland's importance in Illinois and the in-state collaboration. Pritzker also recently visited the Wieland facility in East Alton. The governor was able to gain insight...
edglentoday.com
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a https://apnews.com/c966b0308052d0c51db739d2ef4318b3">scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23579503-expiration-of-executive-service-appointment-inglis">Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23579504-expiration-of-executive-service-appointment-young">Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of “expiration of...
edglentoday.com
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
edglentoday.com
Department on Aging Seeks Nominations for Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force. Sign in to hide this notification.
edglentoday.com
It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!
GLEN CARBON - The sweetest season of the year is officially here…it’s the start of the Girl Scout Cookie Program!. Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois are excited to once again bring some of America’s favorite treats to consumers. Booths are starting to pop up throughout the region; you can find one near you by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to your local Hometown Heroes – our Gift of Caring program that supports the everyday heroes right in our own communities.
Comments / 0