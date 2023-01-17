ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 8

Tammi Glynn
2d ago

you need to step back and realize you are part of the problem. grow up

Tony Kosicki
2d ago

Well I guess European society is the "gold standard" everyone else is compared to. What's wrong with that?

WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

East Lansing ousts city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts

A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
BRIGHTON, MI
eastlansingportrait.com

East Lansing Public Library issues statement in relation to Teen Room incident on Jan. 11

This is an update of a previous story. To view the first story on this event, click here. On Thursday Jan. 12 around 1 p.m., East Lansing Public Library administrators shared a statement with Portrait, about a day after sharing the same statement with East Lansing Info. This statement comes after a Black ELHS student was subject to attempted removal by library administrators on Jan. 11, an incident which resulted in police being called.
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI

