Read full article on original website
Tammi Glynn
2d ago
you need to step back and realize you are part of the problem. grow up
Reply
15
Tony Kosicki
2d ago
Well I guess European society is the "gold standard" everyone else is compared to. What's wrong with that?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Whiteness’ remarks by Jackson School Board member defended, criticized during tense meeting
JACKSON, MI - Dozens of community members spoke during Tuesday’s Jackson School Board meeting, some showing support and appreciation for Trustee Kesha Hamilton, while others called for her resignation for social media remarks she made describing “whiteness” as evil. Some during the nearly two hours of public...
Tweets from a Jackson Public School Board member leads to raucous board meeting
In a meeting held to swear in new-elected leadership positions, the focus from those who attended the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education meeting turned to something unrelated to the district.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
Anti-Semitic letters found at Waverly housing complex
People found letters at Westwind Town Homes on Saturday, letters with anti-semitic remarks on them.
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
thelivingstonpost.com
St. Pat’s pulls out of Scouts over badge it says contradicts church teachings on sexuality
Saying that the “Boy Scouts of twenty years ago is not the same as it is today,” Father Mathias Thelen of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brighton has “disassociated” the parish and St. Patrick’s School from the scouting program. “It’s not the Church who...
East Lansing ousts city manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts
A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
eastlansingportrait.com
East Lansing Public Library issues statement in relation to Teen Room incident on Jan. 11
This is an update of a previous story. To view the first story on this event, click here. On Thursday Jan. 12 around 1 p.m., East Lansing Public Library administrators shared a statement with Portrait, about a day after sharing the same statement with East Lansing Info. This statement comes after a Black ELHS student was subject to attempted removal by library administrators on Jan. 11, an incident which resulted in police being called.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
WILX-TV
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
Decorations removed from soldier’s grave at Fort Custer
A family of a fallen soldier from Kalamazoo is demanding answers after decorations on his grave at Fort Custer National Cemetery were unexpectedly thrown away.
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
Comments / 8