ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Which Reboot Is Better: ‘Night Court’ or ‘That ’90s Show’? (POLL)

Two beloved sitcoms of the ’80s and ’90s returned this week: Melissa Rauch‘s Night Court reboot premiered January 17 on NBC with two episodes, and Netflix‘s That ’90s Show brought the That ’70s Show crew back with a full 10-episode season on January 19. Despite their different narrative premises, the reboots have a lot in common. Both combine original cast members with new ones and focus on the children of the flagship shows’ characters. For those who have given the revivals a shot, we want to know which one you think really nailed it.
tvinsider.com

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Bring ‘Parks & Rec’ Characters Back on ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)

Is there anyone more energetic about local government than the Amy Poehler character on Parks and Recreation? Knope!. Poehler returned to Saturday Night Live in the NBC show’s January 21 episode to reprise the role of idealistic civil servant Leslie Knope. And Aubrey Plaza, the episode’s host, joined Poehler at the “Weekend Update” desk, donning the hoodie of her character from Parks and Rec, the never-enthused April Ludgate.
ALASKA STATE
tvinsider.com

10 Best Episodes of ‘Dawsons Creek,’ Now 25 Years Old

Hard as it may be to believe, the teens of Dawson’s Creek would be in their 40s and old enough to have high schoolers of their own by now. The hit WB teen drama debuted 25 years ago, launching the careers of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tvinsider.com

How ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Racing Towards Major Reveals & Shocking Finale (VIDEO)

Mayfair Witches Season 1 only has two episodes out (Episode 3 premieres Sunday, January 22), but as the mysteries of the Mayfair family continue to build, more questions arise about how the season could end. Ciprien Grieve actor Tongayi Chirisa and Cortland Mayfair actor Harry Hamlin sat down with TV...
tvinsider.com

Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series

Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality. According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited...
tvinsider.com

Everything ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Need to Know If They Skipped ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

If you didn’t watch The Book of Boba Fett, the trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season probably left you wondering if you’d taken some death sticks. After all, didn’t Mando (Pedro Pascal) just remove his helmet and say goodbye to his adoptive son in the Season 2 finale? Yes, he did. Surprisingly, a handful of episodes in The Book of Boba Fett undid that.
tvinsider.com

Bradley Whitford to Guest Star on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

Expect a devious turn from actor Bradley Whitford on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor will guest-star in the NBC procedural’s February 23 episode. According to Variety, Whitford will play a professor who is living with early-onset dementia and who confesses to a murder. Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on SVU, will direct that episode.
tvinsider.com

‘The Neighborhood’ Crosses Over With ‘The Talk’ for Milestone 100th Episode

The Neighborhood is ringing in a special milestone this spring as the show reaches its 100th episode and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment. Celebrating the episode titled, “Welcome to Milestone,” stars Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Max Greenfield, Hank Greenspan, and Beth Behrs gathered for the table read in the photo, above. Meanwhile, filming for the episode, which is being directed by Cedric the Entertainer, will commence next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy