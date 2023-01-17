Read full article on original website
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Which Reboot Is Better: ‘Night Court’ or ‘That ’90s Show’? (POLL)
Two beloved sitcoms of the ’80s and ’90s returned this week: Melissa Rauch‘s Night Court reboot premiered January 17 on NBC with two episodes, and Netflix‘s That ’90s Show brought the That ’70s Show crew back with a full 10-episode season on January 19. Despite their different narrative premises, the reboots have a lot in common. Both combine original cast members with new ones and focus on the children of the flagship shows’ characters. For those who have given the revivals a shot, we want to know which one you think really nailed it.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Bring ‘Parks & Rec’ Characters Back on ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)
Is there anyone more energetic about local government than the Amy Poehler character on Parks and Recreation? Knope!. Poehler returned to Saturday Night Live in the NBC show’s January 21 episode to reprise the role of idealistic civil servant Leslie Knope. And Aubrey Plaza, the episode’s host, joined Poehler at the “Weekend Update” desk, donning the hoodie of her character from Parks and Rec, the never-enthused April Ludgate.
Christy Carlson Romano & Will Friedle on a ‘Kim Possible’ Reboot & Awkward Moments With Fans
You don’t have to call them or beep Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle to reach them. The Kim Possible stars are connecting with audiences these days together through their I Hear Voices show for iHeartPodcasts. Each week the two bring on guests from fellow voice actors across the...
31 ‘That ’70s Show’ Easter Eggs From ‘That ’90s Show’
[Warning: This article contains spoilers from That ‘90s Show Season 1.]. With the release of That ’90s Show on Netflix, fans of the original That ’70s Show can expect many Easter eggs scattered all over the 10 episodes. Set 15 years after the season finale of That...
‘Cobra Kai’ Ending With Season 6: Netflix Promises ‘Biggest’ & ‘Baddest’ Final Chapter (VIDEO)
“Do you have one more fight in you?” That’s the question William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence asks in the newly released Season 6 announcement for Netflix‘s Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Surely fans have more than one fight left in them, but Cobra Kai is hanging...
10 Best Episodes of ‘Dawsons Creek,’ Now 25 Years Old
Hard as it may be to believe, the teens of Dawson’s Creek would be in their 40s and old enough to have high schoolers of their own by now. The hit WB teen drama debuted 25 years ago, launching the careers of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.
‘Daughter of the Bride’: Will Marcia Gay Harden & Aidan Quinn Be Happy Ever After? (VIDEO)
In the market for a romantic comedy movie night? Daughter of the Bride has you covered as the MarVista and Particular Crow production hits select theaters, digital HD, and On Demand on Friday, February 3. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the fun with the full trailer featuring...
How ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Racing Towards Major Reveals & Shocking Finale (VIDEO)
Mayfair Witches Season 1 only has two episodes out (Episode 3 premieres Sunday, January 22), but as the mysteries of the Mayfair family continue to build, more questions arise about how the season could end. Ciprien Grieve actor Tongayi Chirisa and Cortland Mayfair actor Harry Hamlin sat down with TV...
Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series
Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality. According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited...
Everything ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Need to Know If They Skipped ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
If you didn’t watch The Book of Boba Fett, the trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season probably left you wondering if you’d taken some death sticks. After all, didn’t Mando (Pedro Pascal) just remove his helmet and say goodbye to his adoptive son in the Season 2 finale? Yes, he did. Surprisingly, a handful of episodes in The Book of Boba Fett undid that.
‘How I Met Your Father’ EP on John Corbett as Hilary Duff’s Love Interest: ‘Is That Weird? No, It’s Awesome’
When the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer came out, one thing immediately jumped out at us: the fact that John Corbett is playing Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) love interest! (The others are surprised when he joins them and he’s the “old guy” they’ve been “razzing” her about dating.)
Bradley Whitford to Guest Star on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’
Expect a devious turn from actor Bradley Whitford on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor will guest-star in the NBC procedural’s February 23 episode. According to Variety, Whitford will play a professor who is living with early-onset dementia and who confesses to a murder. Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on SVU, will direct that episode.
‘The Neighborhood’ Crosses Over With ‘The Talk’ for Milestone 100th Episode
The Neighborhood is ringing in a special milestone this spring as the show reaches its 100th episode and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment. Celebrating the episode titled, “Welcome to Milestone,” stars Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Max Greenfield, Hank Greenspan, and Beth Behrs gathered for the table read in the photo, above. Meanwhile, filming for the episode, which is being directed by Cedric the Entertainer, will commence next week.
