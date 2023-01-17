Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Chiklis Is ‘Accused,’ NFL Divisional Playoffs, ‘Last of Us’ Hits the Road, ’48 Hours’ Hits 35, Aubrey Plaza on ‘SNL’
Michael Chiklis stars in the inaugural episode of Fox’s legal-drama anthology Accused. Find out which teams take a step closer to the Super Bowl in the AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs. HBO’s thrilling The Last of Us begins its treacherous journey outside the compound’s walls. CBS true-crime magazine 48 Hours marks its 35th anniversary with an episode wrapping a case that goes back more than 25 years. Saturday Night Live’s first show of 2023 welcomes The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza as guest host.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Start Bidding the Show Goodbye on Social Media
Before they head into the sunset (or as far into the sunset as an Angeleno can go), the cast and creatives behind NCIS: Los Angeles are getting a jump on their farewells. Caleb Castille, who has played Devin Roundtree on the CBS series since its 11th season, was one of the first cast members to react to the news that the show’s current 14th season will be its last.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season
Start preparing your goodbyes to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. CBS announced on Friday, January 20, that NCIS: Los Angeles will end this May with the conclusion of its current 14th season. The long-running procedural’s 322nd episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood...
Speaking ‘Truth’ to Power, ‘Real Time’ and ‘Game Theory’ Back on HBO, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Teams with FBI, ‘Fauda’ on Netflix
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer welcomes Gabrielle Union to the cast of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told for Season 3. HBO’s long-running Real Time with Bill Maher is back for a 21st season, joined by the sports-focused Game Theory with Bomani Jones in late night. The FBI enlists CBS’ S.W.A.T. team for a task force to combat terrorists. The international hit thriller Fauda drops its long-awaited fourth season on Netflix.
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
31 ‘That ’70s Show’ Easter Eggs From ‘That ’90s Show’
[Warning: This article contains spoilers from That ‘90s Show Season 1.]. With the release of That ’90s Show on Netflix, fans of the original That ’70s Show can expect many Easter eggs scattered all over the 10 episodes. Set 15 years after the season finale of That...
‘Cobra Kai’ Ending With Season 6: Netflix Promises ‘Biggest’ & ‘Baddest’ Final Chapter (VIDEO)
“Do you have one more fight in you?” That’s the question William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence asks in the newly released Season 6 announcement for Netflix‘s Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Surely fans have more than one fight left in them, but Cobra Kai is hanging...
‘Accused’ EP on Why the Fox Anthology May ‘Leave You in Tears’
“Zero hour is almost here, and I will take the respect I deserve.” Imagine being the father reading that in his teen’s journal. Michael Chiklis opens the anthology series Accused, as neurosurgeon Scott Corbett. His elder son is kind and accomplished, his younger son, antisocial and angry. Though...
Everything ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Need to Know If They Skipped ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
If you didn’t watch The Book of Boba Fett, the trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season probably left you wondering if you’d taken some death sticks. After all, didn’t Mando (Pedro Pascal) just remove his helmet and say goodbye to his adoptive son in the Season 2 finale? Yes, he did. Surprisingly, a handful of episodes in The Book of Boba Fett undid that.
Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series
Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality. According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited...
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Reveals She Turned Down Pre-Prison Interview With Andy Cohen
Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”
Timothée Chalamet Wants Apple TV+ to Call Him in New Promo (VIDEO)
You may recognize Timothée Chalamet from some of the biggest movies in recent years including Dune, Little Women, Bones and All, Call Me By Your Name, and more, but he’s desperate for Apple to give him a call in a new ad campaign for Apple TV+. In the...
Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Bring ‘Parks & Rec’ Characters Back on ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)
Is there anyone more energetic about local government than the Amy Poehler character on Parks and Recreation? Knope!. Poehler returned to Saturday Night Live in the NBC show’s January 21 episode to reprise the role of idealistic civil servant Leslie Knope. And Aubrey Plaza, the episode’s host, joined Poehler at the “Weekend Update” desk, donning the hoodie of her character from Parks and Rec, the never-enthused April Ludgate.
Christy Carlson Romano & Will Friedle on a ‘Kim Possible’ Reboot & Awkward Moments With Fans
You don’t have to call them or beep Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle to reach them. The Kim Possible stars are connecting with audiences these days together through their I Hear Voices show for iHeartPodcasts. Each week the two bring on guests from fellow voice actors across the...
Jocko Sims Shares ‘New Amsterdam’ Memories & Suggests Spinoffs (VIDEO)
We may have said goodbye to New Amsterdam, its doctors, and “how can I help?” on January 17, but perhaps some new content will make the loss a bit easier. Jocko Sims, who played Dr. Floyd Reynolds throughout its five-season run, sat down with TV Insider at The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour to reflect on the show.
Jensen Ackles’ ‘Smallville’ Reunion Plus His Other Fun Instagram Selfies
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles enjoyed a reunion with his former Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum last weekend as the trio of actors came together for Creation Entertainment’s Operation Las Vegas fan event. Ackles played Jason Teague in the fourth season of Smallville, the long-running superhero series that...
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Troy Meyer Is Lady Gaga-Approved
New Jeopardy! champion Troy Meyer has multiple celebrity connections, not the least of which is a compliment from Lady Gaga. In the January 20 episode of the syndicated game show, Meyer revealed that he got to meet Gaga in her dressing room after a concert. And according to Meyer, the pop star pointed at him and said, “You! You have great style!”
‘Hunters’ Creator Explains Jonah’s Open Season 2 Ending
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hunters Season 2 Episodes 1-8.] Hunters‘ second season has finally answered the question of what would happen if Hitler survived World War II, and despite delivering justice by infiltrating his secret compound and delivering him to authorities for a trial, Jonah (Logan Lerman) and his team of Nazi hunters left the series on a bit of an open page.
‘The Neighborhood’ Crosses Over With ‘The Talk’ for Milestone 100th Episode
The Neighborhood is ringing in a special milestone this spring as the show reaches its 100th episode and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the installment. Celebrating the episode titled, “Welcome to Milestone,” stars Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Max Greenfield, Hank Greenspan, and Beth Behrs gathered for the table read in the photo, above. Meanwhile, filming for the episode, which is being directed by Cedric the Entertainer, will commence next week.
Bradley Whitford to Guest Star on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’
Expect a devious turn from actor Bradley Whitford on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor will guest-star in the NBC procedural’s February 23 episode. According to Variety, Whitford will play a professor who is living with early-onset dementia and who confesses to a murder. Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on SVU, will direct that episode.
