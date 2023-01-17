From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Earlier this afternoon the KHP located this dog along I-70 near milepost 216 in Ellsworth county. Kind and approachable but without a collar, or other identifiers. If you know the owner, please contact KHP dispatch so we can get her home safely. (She is currently hanging with our K9’s in Salina)

