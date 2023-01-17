ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis sworn in as state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor

With the swearing in of Austin Davis Tuesday, Pennsylvania has its first Black lieutenant governor, who is also the youngest lieutenant governor currently serving in the nation at age 33. The son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, native of Western Pennsylvania and a first-generation college graduate, Davis joins...
PennDOT stresses Winter Driving Awareness Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive safely, with tips to bolster safety throughout Winter Driving Awareness Week. Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday, encourages drivers to check fluid levels, lights, defrosters, windshield wiper blades, tire air pressure and tire tread depth. PennDOT recommends seeing auto care professionals, if needed.
