Davis sworn in as state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor
With the swearing in of Austin Davis Tuesday, Pennsylvania has its first Black lieutenant governor, who is also the youngest lieutenant governor currently serving in the nation at age 33. The son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, native of Western Pennsylvania and a first-generation college graduate, Davis joins...
Driver found not guilty in 2018 Lancaster Township crash that killed motorcyclist
The wife of a man killed in a 2018 vehicle crash hugged the woman who was accused of his death following the not-guilty verdict issued by the jury. Teresa S. Lim, 25, of Greenwood Village, Colo., was found not guilty of felony homicide by vehicle and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter following the proceedings Wednesday, Jan. 18.
PennDOT stresses Winter Driving Awareness Week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive safely, with tips to bolster safety throughout Winter Driving Awareness Week. Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday, encourages drivers to check fluid levels, lights, defrosters, windshield wiper blades, tire air pressure and tire tread depth. PennDOT recommends seeing auto care professionals, if needed.
