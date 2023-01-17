The wife of a man killed in a 2018 vehicle crash hugged the woman who was accused of his death following the not-guilty verdict issued by the jury. Teresa S. Lim, 25, of Greenwood Village, Colo., was found not guilty of felony homicide by vehicle and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter following the proceedings Wednesday, Jan. 18.

