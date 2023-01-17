Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
oaklandside.org
Affordable housing planned for prominent West Oakland corner
An affordable housing project could soon rise on a long-abandoned stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way that has a storied past. Resources for Community Development (RCD), a nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 77-unit building, dubbed the Longfellow Corner project, on four adjacent lots at MLK and West MacArthur Boulevard. RCD owns two of the lots, and the city of Oakland owns the other two. On Tuesday, the City Council solidified a deal to transfer ownership of its half of the property to RCD.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Mr. Barricade Keeps Crushing in Emeryville
If you’re biking, walking, or driving through Emeryville, be sure to check out the installations going in on and around San Pablo, 45th, 47th, and Doyle. As seen in the lead image, this is new work from Crossroad Lab’s Vignesh Swaminathan, better known as Mr. Barricade on TikTok. Just before the holiday break, Swaminathan invited Streetsblog out for a tour of the area, where he is helping Emeryville public works pour concrete and lay asphalt to create protected bike lanes, intersections, and other features to slow-turning cars and force motorists to keep a safe distance from vulnerable road users (including children at nearby Anna Yates elementary).
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Page Officially a Slow Street (SFExaminer) More on Proposed Central Freeway Teardown, Embarcadero Changes (BayAreaReporter) Storms Sign of Climate Damage to Come (SFChron) Can the Grid Handle Electric Cars? (SFChron) Downtown S.F. Still Has Weak Recovery (SFChron) Do Affordable Quota’s Kill Housing? (SFChron) New Mixed Use by Millbrae BART...
PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers
Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
oaklandside.org
The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year
They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Sergeant fired gun in OPD building, tossed casing into Bay, says report behind placing chief on leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two incidents of misconduct by an Oakland Police Department sergeant are at the center of the city’s decision to place OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong on administrative leave, KRON4 has confirmed. Armstrong was placed on leave Thursday afternoon. The sergeant in question is accused of striking a parked car in a San […]
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 1/18:. Every morning (Wednesday-Friday) with Freska and Rudy during the 6:55am and 7:55am Hit Lists. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour. ENTER BELOW for...
$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation. Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Steal $40,000 From Oakland Salon Owner's Car
An Oakland beauty salon owner is trying to figure out her next step after a devastating theft. Security footage showed how quickly thieves broke into Crystal Franklin’s car, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and other precious property, just blocks away from her Montclair salon. You can see a...
Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
Oakland police chief put on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon, KRON4 has learned. The news comes out after court documents filed Wednesday looked into two incidents of misconduct committed by one OPD sergeant. The document says OPD tried to “minimize the severity of the officer’s misconduct.” One incident […]
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
