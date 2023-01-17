School bus home explosion deemed accidental, Smith County Fire Marshal's Office determines

Read full article on original website
inforney.com
DPS: Dallas man who led authorities on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of marijuana
A Dallas man who led authorities on a pursuit Monday night was later arrested when he ran from police, who found 77 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on County Road 164 in Smith County, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
inforney.com
Fire contained, fast-food restaurant closed
The Tyler Fire Department has contained a structure fire near a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, crews were set up at the Sonic in the 5600 block of S. Broadway Ave. Officials were called to the scene around 5:40 a.m. Officials tell CBS19 the fire stared...
inforney.com
Tyler High football team finalist for Texas academic honor
Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football...
inforney.com
Wayne McEntire, head of school at King's Academy in Tyler, dies
A Tyler school administrator has died. Wayne McEntire, head of school at King’s Academy in Tyler, died on Thursday, according to a post made on the local Christian school’s Facebook page. “Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today,” the school stated on its post Thursday....
inforney.com
Tyler community gathers to participate in Arbor Day celebration
Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate Arbor Day at Fun Forest Park in Tyler. “Tyler, Texas is a part of Tree City U.S.A, and part of that is having an annual Arbor Day celebration,” said Madeline Burton, urban forester for the City of Tyler. Burton was also in charge of organizing the event.
inforney.com
M. Roberts Media offers internship opportunities to Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center seniors
M. Roberts Media is giving local high school seniors the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the media field through a partnership with Tyler ISD. Two students who attend the Career and Technology Center began interning with the company, which owns M. Roberts Digital, Tyler Morning Telegraph, ETX View Magazine and multiple other publications, in January as part of their practicum class at CTC.
inforney.com
Kilgore EDC: Skeeter Boats expanding into former Halliburton site
Skeeter Boats will be expanding their Kilgore footprint onto the former Halliburton site, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation announced. KEDC said the expansion comes through a purchase/sale agreement and economic development performance agreement with KEDC with the backing of the City of Kilgore and other stakeholders. Under the project, Skeeter...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Brook Hill rolls to district win
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard were able to use 23 second quarter points to open up a 36-9 halftime lead over the Lady Knights of Dallas Covenant on Friday night, and never looked back. The Lady Guard won the TAPPS District 2-4A contest, 63-14 to push themselves...
inforney.com
Apaches Ladies knock off Angelina in Lufkin
LUFKIN — The defending national champion Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies delayed Angelina head coach Byron Coleman’s pursuit of his 300th career win on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Shands Gym. Atria Dumas had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Tyler to a...
inforney.com
Navarro holds off Apaches' rally
CORSICANA — Tyler Junior College's furious rally came up short on Saturday as the Apaches fell to Navarro College 93-82 in a Region XIV Conference basketball game at Wolens Special Events Center. The Bulldogs led 50-28 at halftime. TJC outscored Navarro, 55-42, but could not over the 22-point deficit.
