School bus home explosion deemed accidental, Smith County Fire Marshal's Office determines

Skeeter Boats will be expanding their Kilgore footprint onto the former Halliburton site, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation announced. KEDC said the expansion comes through a purchase/sale agreement and economic development performance agreement with KEDC with the backing of the City of Kilgore and other stakeholders. Under the project, Skeeter...

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO