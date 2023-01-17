ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in

Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
ARIZONA STATE
carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlottepost.com

Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat

Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat. Charlotte lawmaker’s challenge is to preserve House Democrats’ 1-vote margin. N.C. Rep. Terry Brown, a Charlotte Democrat, is the first Millennial elected party whip in the General Assembly. His job – counting votes of the House Democratic caucus before floor votes – takes on added importance since they have a one-vote margin to sustain vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year

RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy