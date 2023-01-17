Read full article on original website
Related
Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in
Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
In Depth with Dan: Why NC lawmakers do not vote on every single bill
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why North Carolina lawmakers do not vote on every bill considered in the general assembly. WRAL state government reporter Travis Fain explains the history of when state lawmakers would intentionally hold votes on legislation when opposition members were away. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why...
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
WRAL
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks North Carolina rate increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated by...
thecharlottepost.com
Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat
Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat. Charlotte lawmaker’s challenge is to preserve House Democrats’ 1-vote margin. N.C. Rep. Terry Brown, a Charlotte Democrat, is the first Millennial elected party whip in the General Assembly. His job – counting votes of the House Democratic caucus before floor votes – takes on added importance since they have a one-vote margin to sustain vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy
New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
nsjonline.com
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year
RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
‘Orange’ you glad the number of NC counties with high COVID levels on CDC map has dropped this far?
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.
foxwilmington.com
Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition to NC
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0