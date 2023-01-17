Read full article on original website
The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US
For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
How Lockheed Doubled The Range Of Its Joint Air-To-Ground Missile
LOCKHEED MARTINThe new JAGM-MR can not only hit targets at much greater standoff range, but it also adds an additional infrared guidance option.
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
defensenews.com
New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops
The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
theaviationgeekclub.com
North Vietnamese MiG-21 Fishbed pilot tells the story of when he shot down a USAF B-52 Stratofortress during Operation Linebacker II
According to Vietnamese records, on the night of Dec. 27, 1972 North Vietnamese Air Force pilot Pham Tuan used MiG-21MF No.5121 to shoot down a USAF B-52D Stratofortress bomber over Moc Chau. The MiG-21 is one of the world’s most famous jet fighters. This Soviet-made aircraft first flew in 1955,...
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
torquenews.com
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future
With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
Comments / 1