Uniworld Introduces Wave Season Savings of Up to $1,500
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled a Wave Season offer that provides travelers with savings of up to $1,500 per person on select 2023 itineraries. The offer applies to new, individual bookings made between December 19, 2022, and February 28, 2023, on “full-fare bookings only” for any stateroom category, the luxury riverboat line said.
Silversea Offering 20% off Arctic Cruises
Silversea Cruises is offering up to 20% savings for Arctic voyages in 2023. The limited-time promotion of up to 20% savings on selected door-to-door all-inclusive expedition voyages to Greenland, Arctic Canada, and Arctic Norway. Also benefitting from reduced deposits of just 15% on door-to-door fares, travellers will save between 10% and 20% on selected Arctic voyages for new bookings made between January 17 and February 28, 2023.
Atlas Ocean Voyages Offering New Epicurean Expeditions
Atlas Ocean Voyages is expanding its itineraries to offer foodies a chance to explore some of the most iconic ports in Europe beginning this April with its lineup of Epicurean Expeditions. Epicurean Expeditions are available on all Mediterranean sailings from April through October 2023 and include several onboard experiences offering...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Several harrowing videos of heavy waves battering cruise ships in the Drake Passage as passengers look on have gone viral in recent months, serving as a reminder that the high-priced cruises to Antarctica, while breathtaking, take passengers through arguably the most treacherous waters in the world. In early December, a...
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
I sailed on the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's 9,300-person Wonder of the Seas — and it's my new favorite
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Here Is How Much You Should Be Tipping Around The World & It's So Different To North America
Have you ever gone on a trip and wondered what the appropriate amount to tip your server or hotel staff is or if it’s even expected of you to tip?. Tipping culture can vary from country to country, so it’s important to know such details before embarking on a trip.
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
Jamaica’s 2023 Visitor Arrivals Poised to Surpass Projections
Jamaica is poised to reach 11 percent visitor arrivals growth in 2023 compared with 2022, ahead of the forecast set by the Caribbean nation’s government, said Edmund Bartlett, tourism minister. Jamaica’s higher growth projection is based on the island’s “primary markets registering growth over the previous period,” including “steady...
Club Med Offers Quality Ski Vacations at Affordable Rates
For many U.S. travelers, Club Med conjures up images of all-inclusive tropical getaways to such destinations as Cancun, the Dominican Republic and Turks Caicos. But the company also features a considerable amount of mountain resorts – upward of 20 – within its portfolio of properties, which provide high-quality ski vacations at affordable rates.
37% of Brits Prefer Solo Travel Cruise Line’s Study Finds
More British are booking trips for one, a recent study by Norwegian Cruise Line has discovered. The solo-travel trend is on the rise in the UK as 3 out of 10 have already booked a “holiday” by themselves for 2023. A recent study commissioned by Norwegian Cruise Line...
New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more. MSC Cruises...
Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC
The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
Aruba Details New Tourism Developments Arriving in 2023
Today, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) announced details of the exciting tourism product developments destined to drop in the ‘One Happy Island’ during 2023. The Dutch Caribbean destination is already experiencing robust post-pandemic recovery, as visitor arrival numbers in 2022 reached 98 percent of 2019’s pre-pandemic levels and tourist spending recovered completely. From this solid position, Aruba is ready to welcome new and enhanced tourism products in 2023, ranging from hotel openings and relaunches to airport enhancements, and more.
