Police Check On Kevin Nash After Recent Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with recent comments on his podcast, and it has now emerged that police were called to check on the star. Following a tragic 2022 for Kevin Nash in which his long-time friend Scott Hall passed away in March before Nash’s 26-year-old son Tristen died in October, the star caused some alarm with recent comments.
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
Ex-WWE Star Rumored To Be Returning Drops Major Hint Of Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble match is a time for surprises and one former star that’s likely to return has dropped a hint about her comeback on social media. Chelsea Green has been expected to return to WWE after her run in Impact Wrestling came to an end a few months ago. In December, Green shut down her exclusive content page with Fightful Select reporting at the time that she was headed to WWE.
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Latest On Kevin Nash Following His Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with some comments on his podcast but now there has been a positive update on the star’s state of mind. Kevin Nash has had a tragic year, losing his best friend and long-time tag team partner Scott Hall in March 2022 before his 26-year-old son Tristen Nash tragically passed away in October.
WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown
In an emotional week for the entire wrestling business, several stars of WWE paid their own tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on SmackDown. The wrestling world has been in mourning following the news that Tony Khan broke on the 17th of January that ROH star Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) had been killed in a car accident. Police reports confirmed that the driver of the other car involved had also been killed while Briscoe’s two daughters were badly injured.
Road Dogg Believes Asuka Should Be “The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now”
It’s fair to consider Road Dogg as a big fan of Asuka based on his recent comments praising the Japanese superstar whom he thinks deserves a monster push by WWE. When it comes to getting a massive push in WWE, they don’t get much bigger than Roman Reigns over the past three years. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 2020 and as we approach the Royal Rumble, he’s still holding that title nearly two and a half years later. Reigns has also been WWE Champion for the past eight months as well.
WWE CEO Nick Khan Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan has addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and says “modern day rules should apply to modern day” and not the past. Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and announced his retirement in July 2022 among allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to female ex-employees of the company. However, McMahon is now back in the hot seat in WWE, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE’s Board before being installed as Executive Chairman.
Ex-NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut
A former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has made their WWE debut after making an appearance at a live event to confront an NXT star. Karl Fredericks allowed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling to expire in September 2022, noting on social media at the time that he would not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the company.
The John Report: WWE NXT 01/17/23 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured some big tag team matches along with interviews from Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller as the brand heads toward Vengeance Day. A reminder that for NXT I go summary style for most of the show. I’ll go full play-by-play for the opening tag team match and the main event this week.
Two Major Heel Turns On AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California saw two stars of the company show their true colours as they attacked a homegrown star. On Wednesday night as AEW paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, it was only fitting that former Ring of Honor stars such as The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal, and Bandido were all in action.
Jim Cornette Explains Why The Rock Has To Beat Roman Reigns
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has explained why recent events in WWE should lead to The Rock defeating Roman Reigns if they end up squaring off. For months rumours have persisted that The Rock could return to WWE for one final match to cap off his legendary career by taking on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Those rumours gained more steam following the 16th of January edition of Raw when The Usos announced “every generation” of The Bloodline would be at the 30th anniversary of Raw for an “acknowledgement ceremony” for The Tribal Chief.
Road Dogg Urges AEW Star To “Re-Evaluate What’s Going On In Your World”
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has urged a current AEW star “re-evaluate” parts of their life as a war of words continues. The war of words between Road Dogg and AEW star Dax Harwood began when Harwood recounted his own negative experiences with the WWE executive. One of those took place at the Raw 25th-anniversary show when Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler were the punching bags in a segment that featured DX, Balor Club, and Scott Hall.
Former WCW Star Thinks The Young Bucks Have Gotten Stale
The Young Bucks still have some detractors, including a famous former WCW wrestler. The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson – have been wrestling for almost twenty years. They’ve been staples across the American independent wrestling scene and have collected a staggering amount of tag titles throughout their careers.
MLW Announces TV Deal With REELZ
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
Mercedes Mone Vows To Take IWGP Championship “Everywhere”
Mercedes Mone may have more than just NJPW on her mind as she has vowed to take the IWGP Women’s Title “everywhere” if she wins it. Mercedes Mone turned up in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and attacking her. The two women will clash for that title on February 18th at Battle In The Valley.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of Week 1/20: Jay Briscoe Tribute, WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, Vince McMahon, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to avoid your returning boss around the office, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday practicing throwing the football farther than three yards and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
5-Star Match Reviews: The Michinoku Pro 10-Man Tag Team Match
Before there was AEW, before there was the Young Bucks, before there was PWG, before there was Dragon Gate, before there was Ring of Honor, there was Michinoku Pro Wrestling (MPW). It was very much to the wrestling world in the 1990s what AEW is today: a semi-serious promotion that focuses on smaller and more athletic and acrobatic wrestlers. The MPW wrestlers were the daredevils of their day and their influence continues to the present. That’s why it’s important to look back to see how influential they really were…which brings us to this match.
