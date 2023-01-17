Read full article on original website
Fest Intentions: The Town and The City Festival in Lowell, Massachusetts
Mill City is spinning another edition of The Town and The City Festival this spring, and the lineup is looking as vibrant and stacked as a Kerouac poem. The annual two-day event will take over downtown Lowell on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, bringing more than 50 artists to performance spaces like the Worthen House Cafe, Gallery Z, the Old Court, Taffeta, and perhaps Mill No. 5’s newest addition, The Overlook.
vanyaland.com
Cakeswagg spins ‘Big Plays’ during Prohibition in glitzy new music video
One of Boston’s most unflappable artists is going full-on flapper girl. It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that Cakeswagg swing in the video for “Big Plays,” the rapper’s new Prohibition-themed visual. In her first release of the year, out today (January 20), Cakeswagg slips into androgynous glitz and raises a forbidden toast to old school glamour and her modern hustle.
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Check out this Massachusetts-based business that has come up with a creative way to have an amazing evening with friends, family, or even co-workers!. How Many People Can Fit Inside The Tiny Irish Pub?
wgbh.org
How does The Embrace fare as a piece of public art? We asked a critic, an artist and a reporter.
In the week since The Embrace monument to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled on Boston Common, there's been plenty of discussion about it. But cutting through all the noise, how does the monument stand on its own as a piece of public art?. To find...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston
Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
country1025.com
Boston Named One of the Best Food Destinations in the Country – Here’s Where Our Grub Ranks!
Lobster rolls and bar pies and chowda, oh my! TripAdvisor comes out with a yearly ranking of the country’s best foodie destinations and hey Boston hey!! You’re lookin’ pretty, pretty good. Seeing as though every seafood place and beyond claims to have the best, most famous, home-cooked chowder I can see why food tourists love to come to Boston to get their cream and clam on and decide for themselves who really is the best.
wanderingwheatleys.com
3 Days in Boston: The Perfect Weekend Itinerary
Known as the “Cradle of Modern America,” Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States. Everywhere you look in Boston, you’ll stumble across a place of historical significance, from the “Tea Party” at the Boston Harbor to the Old North Church, where the two lanterns once alerted that the British soldiers were coming up the Charles River.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
nbcboston.com
How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter
Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Spas In Boston To Treat Yourself
Boston is a busy city – there’s no better way to unwind from the hustle than a visit to one of its premium spas. Facials, massages, and steam rooms await. Whether you are local or just visiting, there are more than a few options to reset in Beantown. The best spas to indulge in a relaxing day in Boston are:
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
whdh.com
Winter storm warning in effect ahead of system bringing snow
(WHDH) — A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state. The warning in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm advisory is in...
New monument dedicated to MLK and Coretta Scott King opens in Boston
Just a few days before what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, "Embrace," a monument dedicated to King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, has been unveiled in Boston, where they first met.
