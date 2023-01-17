Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
Waystone acquires Centaur Group
Asset management services provider Waystone has acquired Centaur Group, the global fund administration and fiduciary services provider. The mandate is part of an effort to broaden Waystone’s service offering to asset managers and their investors. As part of the mandate, Waystone will significantly increase its Ireland and North America...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
assetservicingtimes.com
PwC adopts Doorda data products
PwC has selected Doorda’s data products to enhance the analytics capabilities of the UK deals insights and analytics division. The partnership is part of a recent push from PwC to incline more external data sources into its analysis, with the goal of increased productivity and faster operations for its private equity, hedge fund and corporate clients.
forkast.news
Universal digital payments network for stablecoins, CBDCs launches at Davos
The Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) was launched today at the World Economic Forum to provide interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Fast facts. UDPN is an “advanced digital currency payments project” that “has the potential to drive down the cost of digital payments and accelerate...
assetservicingtimes.com
EDB sees executive management board reshuffle
Banking, depositary and custody solutions provider European Depositary Bank (EDB) has appointed managing directors Jean-François Thils (pictured) and Robert Steele as members of its executive management board. A subsidiary of Apex Group (Apex), EDB holds more than $160 billion of assets under depositary as of September 2022. Thils and...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
ambcrypto.com
Japan wants crypto ‘regulated’ and ‘supervised’ like “traditional institutions”
The Financial Services Agency of Japan wants crypto to be regulated like banks. The country’s crypto policy has helped local FTX investors to access their funds. Japan’s top regulator is looking to impose stricter rules on the volatile crypto industry. The idea is to subject the crypto industry to regulations similar to those used for banking and traditional finance (TradFi).
Sam Bankman-Fried championed Solana. Now, execs are trying to break the connection as FTX's implosion weighs on the blockchain's reputation.
Sam Bankman-Fried was a vocal backer of Solana. A Solana Foundation exec told Insider how the ecosystem is moving forward after FTX's fall.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. 2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it’s been a few...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil
Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks
The CEO of the world's largest asset manager laments the criticism of ESG efforts.
financemagnates.com
Integral Enters Crypto Industry Launching New Technology Solution
Integral, a major forex trading technology provider, announced on Thursday the launch of Integral Digital, a trading and client distribution platform to support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins. The new infrastructure service came as an extension of the company’s existing services for the forex trading industry. Integral Enters the Digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
assetservicingtimes.com
OSTTRA to provide real-time visibility of Eurex ETD trade status
OSTTRA to provide real-time visibility of Eurex ETD trade status. Post-trade solutions company OSTTRA is enhancing its network to give market participants a real-time view into the status of exchange-traded derivative trades being cleared through Eurex. The connectivity will enable Eurex to send investment managers booking confirmations for their allocations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
coinbureau.com
Blockchain Revenue and Profit: A Study of The Business of Blockchain
Recently, I came across a great podcast series called Planet Money Summer Series hosted by NPR. There are three chunks of the podcast, spread out over multiple episodes, each about 20 minutes long. The first part is Economics 101, an introduction to economic terms applied to everyday use. At the end of each episode, listeners are given some “homework” by applying these concepts to what they can find in their everyday lives. I thought it would be great to do this using blockchains and look into blockchain revenue and profit.
assetservicingtimes.com
Talos partners with Formidium
Digital asset trading technology provider Talos has adopted Formidium’s Seamless Digital, a digital asset and tax accounting platform. Through the partnership, Talos users across the buy- and sell-sides of both traditional and crypto-native firms will be able to automate their fund administration and tax accounting operations. This will allow for more efficient reporting, the company says.
Comments / 0