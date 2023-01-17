Read full article on original website
Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound as border reopens
SEOUL/TOKYO/BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean and Japanese shop owners, Thai tour bus operators and K-pop groups are among those celebrating China's border reopening as businesses around Asia rekindle ties with the region's largest economy.
TravelPulse
Jamaica’s 2023 Visitor Arrivals Poised to Surpass Projections
Jamaica is poised to reach 11 percent visitor arrivals growth in 2023 compared with 2022, ahead of the forecast set by the Caribbean nation’s government, said Edmund Bartlett, tourism minister. Jamaica’s higher growth projection is based on the island’s “primary markets registering growth over the previous period,” including “steady...
TravelPulse
New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more. MSC Cruises...
TravelPulse
Aruba Details New Tourism Developments Arriving in 2023
Today, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) announced details of the exciting tourism product developments destined to drop in the ‘One Happy Island’ during 2023. The Dutch Caribbean destination is already experiencing robust post-pandemic recovery, as visitor arrival numbers in 2022 reached 98 percent of 2019’s pre-pandemic levels and tourist spending recovered completely. From this solid position, Aruba is ready to welcome new and enhanced tourism products in 2023, ranging from hotel openings and relaunches to airport enhancements, and more.
TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group Achieves Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Business Volume
Palladium Hotel Group has announced that for the first time in its history, the company expects to exceed one billion euros of managed turnover in 2023. Palladium, which closed the year with a turnover of 948 million euros or roughly $1.027 billion, representing 113 percent more revenue compared to 2021, and 26 percent more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
How to avoid hotel resort fees (and which brands are the worst)
You know how you book a room that’s initially advertised at under $100 per night and then it has suddenly ballooned to more than $150?
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
TravelPulse
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
'Finally!': Madrid tourism fair abuzz with return of Chinese visitors
China's prolific and big-spending tourists have been stuck at home, unable to travel for almost three years, and their looming return has industry professionals abuzz at a major Madrid tourism congress this week. Travellers from China were also the biggest spenders, accounting for $255 billion in tourism dollars, the Madrid-based organisation said in a report this week.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
TravelPulse
US Virgin Islands Joins Caribbean Tourism Organization
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) joined the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) as its 25th member country, said CTO officials. The USVI’s membership comes as “CTO seeks to refocus its mandate on shaping the Caribbean tourism sector of the future,” officials said in a statement. “The relationship between...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
BBC
Tourism chief warns electronic travel permits will hit NI hotels
Compulsory electronic travel permits for international visitors will impact Northern Ireland hotels, the Tourism Ireland chief executive has said. Under UK government plans due to be enforced next year, non-British and non-Irish EU citizens will need to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation before coming to the UK. The move could...
At FITUR 2023 Peru commits to sustainable tourism with culture, nature and adventure on offer
MADRID, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- Peru presents itself as a competitive, sustainable, quality and safe tourist destination at FITUR, a major international tourism fair taking place in Madrid from January 18 to 22. The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) leads a delegation of 26 Peruvian businesses taking part in this important annual event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005907/en/ PROMPERÚ leads a delegation of 26 Peruvian businesses attending one of the most important international tourism events in the world. (Photo: PROMPERÚ)
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
TUI: Luxury holiday demand boosts sales
BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Travel giant TUI (TUIGn.DE) reported on Friday a boost in demand for luxury holidays, driving sales for the winter 2022/23 period higher than they had been in the corresponding 2018/19 period, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit international travel.
