Dallas, TX

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

Tom Brady with Dak Prescott on Monday night.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night.

The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San Francisco.

After the wild card round game, Brady and Prescott met at midfield for the traditional quarterback handshake.

Brady offered Prescott some words of support following his team's loss.

"Good job man," Brady told Prescott . "You played awesome."

Beating Tom Brady in the playoffs will be a major confidence booster for Dak Prescott and this Dallas Cowboys team.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are a whole different animal.

Last year, the Niners dominated Dallas in the trenches en route to a 23-17 win. San Francisco beat the Packers a round later before narrowly falling to the Rams in Los Angeles.

Sunday night's winner will advance to the NFC Championship where it will likely be the favorite to play in the Super Bowl.

$@$&#$111
5d ago

Before the game all you hear is no way Dallas going to beat Brady, after the game Dallas only beat them because they have the worst record.. smh haters always going to hate. LFG DALLAS

14
L Pham
5d ago

" Last year, the Niners dominated Dallas in the trenches en route to a 23-17 win " winning by 6 points this reporter called it a " dominated" 😂😂 what's a 🤡

10
D H
4d ago

Brady can still play it’s just Tampa was terrible this year. SF will be a different animal and if Purdy continues his clutch play under pressure then Dallas is toast.

