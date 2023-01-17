ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Announce Update On Wide Receiver Russell Gage Jr.

By Cameron Flynn
 5 days ago

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. being carted off the field Monday night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage Jr. exited last night's Wild Card game and did not return after taking a hard hit to the head/neck late in the fourth quarter.

According to a team statement this Tuesday morning, Gage suffered a neck injury and concussion in yesterday's game and was hospitalized after being carted off of the field.

Gage remained in the hospital overnight for observation and will continue to undergo additional testing today.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," the Buccaneers said in their Tuesday statement.

Though any type of injury requiring hospitalization is terrifying, Gage having movement in all extremities today is certainly a good sign for his recovery.

A fifth-year wideout from LSU, Gage posted his fourth straight 400-yard receiving season in 2022. His five-touchdown campaign this year also marked a third straight season of grabbing at least four scores.

Gage will likely remain a Buccaneer until at least the end of 2023. Prior to the start of this season, he inked a 3-year $30 million dollar with Tampa Bay.

We send our best wishes to Gage and his family this Tuesday and will pray for his continued recovery.

Comments / 18

Mr.w
5d ago

I have been saying this for a longtime now those shoulder pads should have cord or spring connected togther to sustain that kinda blow take the pressure off the neck and back... in his case .. the his neck would have not went all the way to his chest it would have bounced right back up are not even moved ...

Reply
2
 

