McArdle Road and Staples Street Intersection Repairs Complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – On Sunday, January 8, the City initiated an emergency closure at the McArdle Road and Staples Street intersection due to a waterline break. The break was caused by damage to the protective coating during a waterline installation in 1986. The deterioration of the coating ultimately caused the pipe to fail.

The waterline was repaired on Thursday, January 12, and the contractor completed the roadway repairs over the weekend. Roadway striping, manhole adjustments, and valve adjustments were completed on Monday.

The roadway is now fully open to traffic.

For more information, please call Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or email at melaniel@cctexas.com.