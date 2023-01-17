Read full article on original website
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Has 1 Devastating Name In His Possible Cap Casualties List
The Steelers have $4,427,145 remaining and that will be added to the 2023 projected amount of $225,000,000 giving them the ability to spend to approximately $229,427,145. During the offseason, NFL teams have to play a bit of chess or perform a balancing act to keep the team under the cap number it can’t exceed. One way they do that, according to Moats, is to weigh how well a player performed by how much that player costs the team. If the player brings enough value to the team, they may opt to restructure the player’s contract.
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled on Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Instead, it was “Joe Cool” showing poise while playing in a persistent snowfall. Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards in leading Cincinnati to a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions. Ja’Marr Chase opened the scoring with a 28-yard TD catch 3:20 into the game, followed by Burrow’s 15-yard TD throw to Hayden Hurst eight minutes later. Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run, and Evan McPherson made field goals from 20 and 28 yards in a game the Bengals never trailed.
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Noticed Kenny Pickett’s Detailed Commitment To Watching Film So He Did Something Out Of The Ordinary
Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kenny Pickett, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss how he felt his rookie season went. Pickett, or “Mr. Yinzer,” as McAfee called him, had a rocky start to the season. He bounced back after the bye and helped the team finish above .500 for the 18th season.
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
Brian Daboll: Giants 'wanted' injured Sterling Shepard around through playoff run
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has explained why he and general manager Joe Schoen have wanted injured wide receiver Sterling Shepard around the team through the playoffs. "He's a great teammate," Daboll said of Shepard on Thursday, per the Giants' website. "He provides a lot of juice. He's...
Injury update given on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's 27-20 playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. That news comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter after Mahomes underwent an MRI following the game. A high-ankle sprain is a significant injury, and typically sidelines players for several...
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
Aaron Jones reveals why Aaron Rodgers is one of his favorite teammates
Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers are two Green Bay Packers players around whom there are many questions this offseason. Everyone is familiar with the Rodgers questions: “will he or won’t he?” “Trade him, or not?” To his credit, Rodgers has put himself in a position where he can control (mostly) what happens. Jones, on the other hand, does not. With a $20 million cap hit in 2023, there are questions concerning his future with the team. The Packers almost have to restructure his deal if they want to keep him, or else they have to cut him to afford other players. Brian Gutekunst has said that they [the Packers] expect to have Jones back next season.
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Maxx Crosby Channeling Inner Hall Fame Mindset of Ray Lewis?
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer, Ray Lewis, held his teammates to the highest standards – so is the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby. In a recent interview with Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Raiders star defender discussed how the team must be better moving forward.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
