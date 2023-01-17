Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
NHL
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness had a special moment after the formal part of the team's morning skate on Saturday. He helped his grandson take some strides on the Canadian Tire Centre ice. "Had him on the ice for...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Ooh Las Vegas - The Caps are in Las Vegas, scene of their Stanley Cup triumph nearly five years ago, and they're seeking to build upon an excellent Thursday night performance in Arizona in the opener of their three-game western trip. Washington has never won a regular season game here in Vegas - it is 0-3-1 in its previous four visits - but it won two of three Stanley Cup Final games here to win the Cup in June of 2018.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
NHL
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Stauber Wins First NHL Start Over Blues
Chicago finished their road trip with a 5-3 victory against St. Louis. After making 29 saves on 32 shots faced, Jaxson Stauber recorded a win in his first career NHL start with a score of 5-3 over the St. Louis Blues. Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty opened up the scoring by recording two goals on the Blackhawks first two shots on goal of the game late in the first period.
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (5-3 L @ EDM), Dec. 23 (5-2 W @ EDM) and Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 109-121-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-52-12-7 record at home. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
Recap: Aho's Hat Trick Pulls Slavin-less Canes By Islanders
ELMONT, NY. - Sebastian Aho produced his sixth career three-goal performance Saturday, paving the way for the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders. Returning to Long Island for their second and final time this season, the Canes announced just before puck drop that their second visit would come without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Absent from Friday's practice, the team shared at the start of warm-ups that the trust defender is dealing with a lower-body injury stemming from Thursday's win over Minnesota.
