Read full article on original website
Related
auburn.edu
Auburn’s College of Human Sciences to recognize Horst Schulze, namesake of its School of Hospitality Management, on Jan. 23
In celebration of a lifelong hospitality icon and to forever link his name with the Auburn University College of Human Sciences, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company Co-founder Horst Schulze will be honored with a naming dedication and ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center in recognition of the newly established Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management.
auburn.edu
E-scooter safety reminder for campus
E-scooters and other forms of personal electric mobility devices, or PEMDs, are prevalent on Auburn University’s campus, and their use is expected to continue to grow. Earlier this year, the university adopted a policy on the use of electric scooters and personal electric mobility devices on the Auburn University campus. This policy established rules and procedures for the safe operation, storage, charging and parking of electric scooters and other PEMDs (e.g., scooters, electric skateboards, electric bicycles, etc.) The purpose of the policy was to promote safety on campus while permitting the use of these devices by students, faculty, staff and visitors.
auburn.edu
Dean Emeritus Dr. J T Vaughan
The Auburn CVM family mourns the loss of Dr. John Thomas Vaughan, the fifth dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Vaughan served as teacher, mentor and friend to many, and his passing is a great loss to the veterinary profession. His innumerable contributions will continue to have a profound impact on and throughout the veterinary community for years to come.
auburn.edu
Auburn ranked in top 100 of U.S. research universities for second straight year
For the second straight year, Auburn University is ranked in the top 11% of U.S. research institutions, coming in at No. 100 among 915 universities, according to the National Science Foundation’s most recent Higher Education Research and Development, or HERD, Survey. Among public universities, Auburn is ranked No. 68...
auburn.edu
Tiger Transit launches new tracking system
At the beginning of the spring semester, Tiger Transit launched the new ETA Transit tracking and voice annunciation system. The new system brings new technologies and onboard voice announcements with an LED scrolling sign. In order to see the new system, riders will need to download the ETA Spot app on their phones. It is available for both Android and iPhone devices. For computer users, the system can be viewed at auburn.etaspot.net.
Comments / 0