E-scooters and other forms of personal electric mobility devices, or PEMDs, are prevalent on Auburn University’s campus, and their use is expected to continue to grow. Earlier this year, the university adopted a policy on the use of electric scooters and personal electric mobility devices on the Auburn University campus. This policy established rules and procedures for the safe operation, storage, charging and parking of electric scooters and other PEMDs (e.g., scooters, electric skateboards, electric bicycles, etc.) The purpose of the policy was to promote safety on campus while permitting the use of these devices by students, faculty, staff and visitors.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO