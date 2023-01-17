Read full article on original website
Related
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
msn.com
‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks.
Investors wouldn’t be blamed for sizing up the first losing week in three for the S&P 500 and decide to start the weekend early. Stocks are on the rise in early action, but that won’t sway five-day losses. A mixed bag of data this week has reigniting worries...
msn.com
Social media baffled by 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Amazon review for Spare
Social media users are losing their minds after finding an Amazon review by 'the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' under Harry's explosive memoir, Spare. However, it's not all that it seems. The lengthy review-in-question was submitted by a verified account using the royals' name. It described the book as an...
msn.com
American Airlines is cutting 3 short-haul international markets
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s not just U.S. cities that are losing airline service during the pandemic. American Airlines filed plans over the weekend to exit three...
msn.com
Fact check: Global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions, not mysterious ocean warming
The claim: It's more likely oceans are causing global warming than CO2. A Dec. 28, 2022, article circulating on Facebook speculates that CO2 is "only very very slightly" warming the Earth. "It is much more likely that oceanic warming is causing the problem," reads the article from cfact.org. "IF SO...
msn.com
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai said staff can work from home to absorb layoff news on Friday. Pichai wrote that Google is laying off around 12,000 employees, 6% of its global workforce. Google is offering 16 weeks severance and six months of healthcare services for those laid off. Slide 1 of...
msn.com
The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important
Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Comments / 0