TYLER — The City of Tyler said the old St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos, and needs to be demolished. According to our news partner KETK, the church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building that had a great history,” said church member Malcolm Jackson. It has been a pillar in the community dating back to 1870, five years after slaves were freed. “They listened to the community for a larger facility to have worship as well as other community events and so in 1920, they built this church,” said Pastor Brian Lightner. The church that is active today was built next door in 1982.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO