ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
Dallas man faces multiple charges after Smith County chase
TYLER – A Dallas man faces several charges following a Smith County chase. DPS reports that around 10:30 p.m. this past Monday, a trooper tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on CR 164. Officials say the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle chase ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where the driver fled on foot, according to a news release. Officials say the trooper chased the suspect on foot and captured him. The suspect is identified as Wilbert J. Brown, 47. Authorities say a search of Brown’s vehicle revealed 77 pounds of marijuana. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and fail to identify-fugitive from justice. The news release says Brown also had four warrants for his arrest out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked into the Smith County jail. Officials say an open investigation continues.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 23. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew completing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway in the northbound lane. This crew will then move to FM 850 to do profiling, just off SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic at all of the above locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils mural at local park
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.
Women’s Fund awards over $360,000 in grants
TYLER – The Women’s Fund of Smith County (WFSC) awarded seven grants totaling $369,320 to seven local nonprofit agencies during its 2023 Grants Announcement Event held at Hollytree Country Club on Thursday. Since the collective giving circle was founded 2007, the Women’s Fund has awarded $2,929,384 to over 30 Smith County nonprofits, according to a news release. This year’s recipients are the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, the East Texas Food Bank, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Camp V, The Fostering Collective, PATH, and Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
Overton boil water notice rescinded
OVERTON – A boil water notice for the entire city of Overton has been rescinded after being issued Wednesday. Officials said the notice was due to a break in a six-inch main water line. According to our news partner KETK, the city said the problem emerged after a contractor dug into one of the city’s main lines. Click here for more details.
Historical church needs donations for demolition
TYLER — The City of Tyler said the old St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos, and needs to be demolished. According to our news partner KETK, the church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building that had a great history,” said church member Malcolm Jackson. It has been a pillar in the community dating back to 1870, five years after slaves were freed. “They listened to the community for a larger facility to have worship as well as other community events and so in 1920, they built this church,” said Pastor Brian Lightner. The church that is active today was built next door in 1982.
King’s Academy announces head of school’s death
TYLER — King’s Academy Christian School in Tyler has announced the death of its head of school, Dr. Wayne McEntire. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Thursday Facebook post. McEntire started his journey as an educator at age 28, teaching the Bible to high school students in Houston. He was also a pastor and worked in other church staff positions, according to King’s Academy. McEntire leaves behind a wife, five children, and four grandchildren.
