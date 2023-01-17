Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO