edglentoday.com
Drunken Fish, Kimichi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Eskimo Hut Opening Soon In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Work on the buildings for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
edglentoday.com
Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru
EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
edglentoday.com
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'
ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
feastmagazine.com
222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting
In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
edglentoday.com
Waterloo Queen of Hearts Drawing Nearly $1.4 Million
WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing has reached $1,397,265 the highest amount the drawing has ever reached since it began in 2017. 20% of the funds raised will benefit the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. The most recent drawing was held Tuesday,...
feastmagazine.com
5 pop-ups Feast is following in 2023
Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
stljewishlight.org
Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels
Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant
ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
Black-owned pharmacy set to celebrate grand opening at GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness
ST. LOUIS – A Black-owned pharmacy is set to celebrate a grand opening at GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness. Founder and CEO Marcus Howard, Ph.D. explained how Black healthcare providers can end life-threatening health disparities for Black patients by giving care in Black neighborhoods. GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness Grand Opening.
edglentoday.com
Pritzker Visits Wieland Facilities In East Alton/Vohringen, Germany, Describes Company As "Valuable Partner"
EAST ALTON - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr met this week at Weiland in Vohringen, Germany, and the visit highlighted Wieland's importance in Illinois and the in-state collaboration. Pritzker also recently visited the Wieland facility in East Alton. The governor was able to gain insight...
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
edglentoday.com
Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
