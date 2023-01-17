Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Two SIUE Students Awarded National Health Information Scholarships
EDWARDSVILLE – Two Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, Tyler Evans and Chase Horton, have received the National Health Information Scholarship from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation. Evans and Horton are two of 15 students in the country to receive the scholarship. Sign in to hide this...
edglentoday.com
Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students On Iowa State U. Dean's List
AMES, Iowa (January 18, 2023) – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
edglentoday.com
Marriages/Romances Of American Presidents Topic Of Carlinville Library Program
CARLINVILLE - The marriages and romances of American Presidents will be the topic of a free program at the Carlinville Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the one-hour discussion, which will be presented by Tom Emery, a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Construction
Progress on the building for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday.
Wooly mammoth tusk discovered on Principia College campus
The mammoth has yet to be fully dug up, but preliminary radar shows that there are other things under the ground near where the tusk was found. Now, experts are plotting out where to dig.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
edglentoday.com
Dr. Julie Steinhauer Discloses Vision Recovery After A Stroke
GLEN CARBON - Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says all or part of one’s vision can potentially be restored after a stroke. Sign in to hide...
KMOV
FOX C-6 School District proposes switching to only 4 days of classes
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - The FOX C-6 School District is looking into shortening the work week and switching to four days of classes beginning next year. The district moved forward with a proposal to get rid of a five-day school week during a board of education meeting on Wednesday. “I...
stlpublicradio.org
Conflict and consensus lead to $100 million bond referendum for Edwardsville schools
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 held a series of “engagement sessions” last fall to get input from residents on plans being considered to meet goals and solve problems. District officials got an earful. The sessions revealed...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
feastmagazine.com
222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting
In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: The Gateway Arch construction
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jerry Mundy worked on the design of the Gateway Arch decades ago. In this St. Louis Proud, he shares his story of working on the famous monument.
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
edglentoday.com
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'
ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
edglentoday.com
Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru
EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
edglentoday.com
Graham Correctional Center Has Reported Substances Scare, Nobody Harmed
HILLSBORO - The Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro reported several inmates and personnel were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a report of exposure to an initially unknown substance. Prison officials did not disclose how many inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison and 18...
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
edglentoday.com
Women's Basketball Plays Host to Morehead State Thursday
Morehead State Eagles (6-11, 2-4 OVC) at SIUE Cougars (4-13, 3-3 OVC) Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. LAST GAME: Ajulu Thatha turned...
