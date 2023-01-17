ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Two SIUE Students Awarded National Health Information Scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE – Two Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, Tyler Evans and Chase Horton, have received the National Health Information Scholarship from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation. Evans and Horton are two of 15 students in the country to receive the scholarship. Sign in to hide this...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students On Iowa State U. Dean's List

AMES, Iowa (January 18, 2023) – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
AMES, IA
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Construction

Progress on the building for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Dr. Julie Steinhauer Discloses Vision Recovery After A Stroke

GLEN CARBON - Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says all or part of one’s vision can potentially be restored after a stroke. Sign in to hide...
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

FOX C-6 School District proposes switching to only 4 days of classes

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - The FOX C-6 School District is looking into shortening the work week and switching to four days of classes beginning next year. The district moved forward with a proposal to get rid of a five-day school week during a board of education meeting on Wednesday. “I...
ARNOLD, MO
feastmagazine.com

222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting

In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
beckerspayer.com

Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M

Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'

ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru

EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Graham Correctional Center Has Reported Substances Scare, Nobody Harmed

HILLSBORO - The Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro reported several inmates and personnel were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a report of exposure to an initially unknown substance. Prison officials did not disclose how many inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison and 18...
HILLSBORO, IL
KICK AM 1530

America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Women's Basketball Plays Host to Morehead State Thursday

Morehead State Eagles (6-11, 2-4 OVC) at SIUE Cougars (4-13, 3-3 OVC) Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. LAST GAME: Ajulu Thatha turned...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy