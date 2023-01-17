Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes
NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
Repairs begin this weekend for damaged I-10 overpass in Lafayette Parish
UPDATE 1/21: – Due to weather conditions, the I-10 eastbound closure set to take place Saturday, Jan. 21, is now rescheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. ORIGINAL 1/20: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A warning for Lafayette motorist. Major construction will take place this weekend at […]
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
WBBJ
Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
gueydantoday.com
Rev. Randle’s Message: Violence is like cancer
Only three people in the United States have honored holidays: George Washington, Christopher Columbus and Martin Luther King Jr. No one person celebrates the three holidays the same. On Monday, the United States celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sunday would have been King’s 94th birthday. He was assassinated in...
5-year-old in Jennings was shot by 6-year-old, 2 caretakers under arrest
Police say a 5-year-old killed in their home in Jeanerette was shot in the chest by a 6-year-old.
Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking
Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.
14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying
The body of a juvenile was found Monday; the child died of a gunshot wound. This morning, NIPD announced the suspect is in custody
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
Jeanerette men arrested on multiple drug and gun charges
Three Jeanerette men have been arrested on several gun and drug charges, according to the Jeanerette Police Department (JPD).
Former Lafayette Firefighter captain wants job back after refusing to follow COVID mask mandate
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Kevin Larriviere, a former Lafayette Fire Department captain, is speaking out about his experience after being terminated and why he believes his case should be re-evaluated. “There comes a point where enough was enough,” he said. “I had been very hesitant about saying anything on camera. A lot of people, a […]
Comments / 0