DeSoto County Board Of Commissioners Set Mitigation Planning Session
The DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners along with the DeSoto County Department of Emergency Management has scheduled a planning session for the Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group. This planning session is open to the public and any interested parties are encouraged to attend. January 18, 2023. 10:00 a.m. to...
Lee County schools looking for name suggestions for the old Lehigh Acres Middle School
The School district of Lee County is reopening the original Lehigh Acres Middle School on Arthur Avenue as a stand-alone middle school beginning in August 2023 and needs a new name for it. The school will serve sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students in the fall who choose the school during...
Lee County woman seeks to receive, pay FPL bill to avoid later surprises
What happens if your power is on, but the electricity company says your balance has been $0 for almost three months? One Lee county woman doesn’t want to find out and is battling to get and pay her Florida Power & Light bill. Cynthia Taylor hasn’t seen an FPL...
Fort Myers allowing trailers as temporary housing for property owners
The City of Fort Myers following suit, like other counties and cities, making it easier for you to rebuild and repair your home after Hurricane Ian.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Rotonda West residents concerned with bridge repair timetable; cite safety issues
It could be two years before a bridge might be back to normal after Hurricane Ian. The bridge on Rotonda Boulevard South was hit hard by Ian, and it’s been closed ever since, making life difficult for those who live there. The detour people have to take to get...
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SWFL
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday to discuss recovery efforts in SWFL.
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
Rep. Greg Steube injured in 25-foot-fall from ladder
The lawmaker's office said he left intensive care on Thursday, but remains hospitalized.
Several trash and recycling bins in Cape Coral still missing since Ian
WastePro reached out to NBC2 to inform Cape Coral residents of then options they have when it comes to retrieving or replacing a lost waste bin. You can call The City’s 311 Call Center, which will generate a ticket and send an email to Waste Pro and Cape Coral’s Solid Waste Manager.
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
North Port's Children's Clothing Closet reopens at family service center
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After taking on damage from Hurricane Ian, North Port's Children's Community Clothing Closet has resumed operation. It's now in another space at the Family Service Center, off Pan American Boulevard. Families can now find the clothing closet on the second floor of the building. "Here...
Construction happening on the Caloosahatchee Bridge
Construction will be happening from the south end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge to Park Avenue. The construction will begin this Sunday night Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon on his Sarasota property but is making progress and is in good spirits. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries after he was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.
