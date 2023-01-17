ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023

Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU QB Walker Howard Announces Transfer To Ole Miss

Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced Wednesday morning that he is transferring to Ole Miss. Howard entered the transfer portal last week and picked the Rebels over TCU. The former five-star prospect from St. Thomas More High School in...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Falls To No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49

Per LSUSports.net: LSU Men’s Basketball fell to No. 16 Auburn 67-49 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night. LSU was led ins coring by both KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal who ended the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
theadvocate.com

Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana

It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Guard Justice Hill Steps Away From Team For Personal Reasons

Following LSU's 67-49 loss to Auburn on Thursday night, head coach Matt McMahon met with reporters and said that guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the team for personal reasons. Hill, a senior transfer from Murray State, has played in every game this season except the Auburn game on...
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
