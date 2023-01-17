Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
tigerdroppings.com
2023 New Orleans DB Ryan Robinson Jr. Commits To LSU As Preferred Walk-On
LSU added more depth to the defensive back position on Thursday when 2023 three-star defensive back Ryan Robinson Jr. committed to the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. The New Orleans native (Edna Karr) held power five offers from schools like Nebraska, Arkansas, Auburn, and many others.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Basketball Hints To Throwback Jerseys For Upcoming Game
Actually, this a throwback to the peak Dale Brown days where LSU went to 2 straight Elite Eights and a Final Four. Losing to the eventual national champion each year. MUCH better than a throwback to the Will Wade days!!!
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
tigerdroppings.com
Greg McElroy Makes His Early Pick Between LSU Or Alabama Next Season
During the Always College Football podcast this week, host Greg McElroy debated the future matchup between LSU and Alabama next season. McElroy said that both teams are neck-and-neck but would maybe give Alabama the slight edge since they will host the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Basketball Unveils “Stars & Script” Throwback Uniforms For Saturday
LSU will be wearing the “Stars & Script” throwback uniforms vs. Tennessee on Saturday at the PMAC. Check it out:
tigerdroppings.com
New Transfer LB Omar Speights Says Farewell To Oregon State As He Heads To LSU
Former Oregon State star linebacker Omar Speights committed to LSU on Thursday, giving the Tigers much-needed depth at the position. Later in the evening, Speights sent out the following message on social media as he makes his way to Baton Rouge. Speights, who was a first-team PAC 12 selection this...
tigerdroppings.com
No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023
Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU QB Walker Howard Announces Transfer To Ole Miss
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced Wednesday morning that he is transferring to Ole Miss. Howard entered the transfer portal last week and picked the Rebels over TCU. The former five-star prospect from St. Thomas More High School in...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Falls To No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49
Per LSUSports.net: LSU Men’s Basketball fell to No. 16 Auburn 67-49 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night. LSU was led ins coring by both KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal who ended the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Guard Justice Hill Steps Away From Team For Personal Reasons
Following LSU's 67-49 loss to Auburn on Thursday night, head coach Matt McMahon met with reporters and said that guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the team for personal reasons. Hill, a senior transfer from Murray State, has played in every game this season except the Auburn game on...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Comments / 0