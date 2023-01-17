FLORENCE — Scarce transportation dollars was a highlight of the Board of Supervisors’ discussion Wednesday of the Pinal County Strategic Plan. In addition to declining revenues from the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund, or HURF, a majority of Pinal voters rejected a sales tax for the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority in November. Pinal had its hopes up for a $360 million U.S. MEGA grant to widen Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler but learned recently that had been declined as well. However, $400 million in state funding has been approved and more is being sought.

