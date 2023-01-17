ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Supervisors lament lack of funds to improve Pinal roads

FLORENCE — Scarce transportation dollars was a highlight of the Board of Supervisors’ discussion Wednesday of the Pinal County Strategic Plan. In addition to declining revenues from the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund, or HURF, a majority of Pinal voters rejected a sales tax for the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority in November. Pinal had its hopes up for a $360 million U.S. MEGA grant to widen Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler but learned recently that had been declined as well. However, $400 million in state funding has been approved and more is being sought.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa’s largest apartment complex gets zoning OK

City Council unanimously approved two measures Tuesday that move what would be the city’s largest apartment community – 574 units – closer to reality. The approvals were for a minor General Plan Land Use Amendment for 20.2 acres at the southeastern corner of John Wayne Parkway and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway to High Density Residential and a zoning change to Planned Area Development.
MARICOPA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Final plats approved for hundreds of homes at Superstition Vistas

Final plats for 622 homes planned in four housing subdivisions in an Apache Junction community called Radiance were recently approved for developer D.R. Horton. The Apache Junction City Council on Jan. 17 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve the plats and a map of dedication for Solina Avenue in the auction property in Superstition Vistas.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Procter & Gamble closes on site in Coolidge

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Saint Holdings, the landowner in the deal.) Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) recently closed on a 430-acre site and is moving forward with its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant south of Phoenix. The consumer goods company purchased the property at the Inland Port Arizona industrial...
COOLIDGE, AZ

