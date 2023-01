GREENVILLE, S.C. – The University of Iowa women’s tennis team notched its first win of 2023 with a 5-2 win over Furman on Sunday at the Mickel Tennis Center. The Hawkeyes secured the doubles point with victories on courts one and three. Daianne Hayashida/Vipasha Mehra finished first with a 6-3 triumph over Dillon/Griffith at No. 3. Anya Lamoreaux/Marisa Schmidt clinched the point with another 6-3 victory over Dawson/Snyder at No. 1.

