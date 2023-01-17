Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
superhits1027.com
Reynolds open to repeal of gender balance rule for government boards
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in the Senate State Government...
superhits1027.com
Iowa mirrors national trend with more guns found at TSA checkpoints
DES MOINES — A spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration says the number of guns found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokeswoman Jessica Mayle says 22 guns were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. “Not what we see in many other parts of the country– but, you know, it’s incredibly dangerous, we just want to remind people that you should never bring a gun through the checkpoint, it’s never going to make its way onto the aircraft in the cabin,” she says “And if you do need to travel with a firearm, there is a way to do it safely.”
superhits1027.com
December unemployment rate unchanged
DES MOINES — The state unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in December. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says there were some positive signs as the year wrapped up. “Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December — we’ve had 10, out of 12 months of job growth, over 2022. That’s a good sign,” Townsend says. “Added 34,200 jobs over the past year. So that’s also a good sign. We have 45,600 Iowans working now that we didn’t have in 2021.”
superhits1027.com
Governor’s ‘school choice’ plan likely to get House, Senate vote soon
DES MOINES — This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley has said the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the governor’s new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment.
superhits1027.com
Trial set for Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning newborn
FORT DODGE — Trial dates are set for the Fort Dodge parents accused in the November drowning of their newborn baby daughter. 24-year-old Taylor Blaha’s trial is set to begin on February 28th and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma goes to trial on August 8th. Blaha and Thoma were arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Comments / 0