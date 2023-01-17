Read full article on original website
Find Your Texas Elders by Tracking Their Soles
The tracker market has really exploded over the past few years because we Texans are working harder to keep up with our children, our elderly loved ones, and one another. Because we are a more mobile society and the increase in Alzheimer's disease, there were a total of 151 "Silver Alerts" in 2022 Texas, that's one every two days.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
Texas Man Tries To Take Anti-Tank Rifle on Flight Out of San Antonio
If you travel a lot, there are probably many times you have forgotten that you have certain things in your luggage. Heck, some people even forget that they have their firearms stowed away and then try to get on an airplane. But this dude in San Antonio takes the cake. He tried to bring an anti-tank rifle on board with him. What?
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
