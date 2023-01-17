Read full article on original website
HashKey Capital Closes its Third Fund With $500M
Multi-stage venture capital firm HashKey Capital which is also the investment arm of HashKey Group has finalized its third fund with $500 million to be invested in the Web3.0 ecosystem including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT). The crypto-inclined asset manager is looking forward to contributing to crypto and blockchain initiatives globally with its main focus on emerging markets.
Media Firm Semafor Seeks to Acquire SBF’s $10M FTX Stake
Semafor, the media company floated last year has announced its intention to acquire the $10 million FTX stake which belonged to the exchange’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried. For now, the company is seeking more funds to augment the capital it has at hand, and at the...
The Conglomerate Capital’s CONG token presale raises USD 2.0 million in just 3 days
It’s been a long time coming, but the crypto market is finally looking like it is breaking out of its slump. It comes at a good time because there are projects with presales that are seeing enormous enthusiasm from the crypto community. There is no better example of this than The Conglomerate Capital, a project that is building a gateway for regular investors to enter the venture capital and private equity space.
Acting CEO of FTX Believes FTX Can be Revived
John Ray, the new CEO of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has discussed the possibility of restarting the platform. Ray stated that he has formed a task team to investigate the possibility of reviving FTX.com in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on January 19. He stated:. “Everything is...
Crypto is the Most Held Asset Among Women: Survey
According to a new survey, women appear to be more open to investing in crypto than they are in traditional asset classes, which lag behind in attracting more female investors. It demonstrates that cryptocurrency is the second most popular asset class among women, after cash. This information is from the...
British Banks Restrict Residents Interaction With Crypto Exchanges
There has been a trend of blocking off transfers to and from crypto exchanges in the United Kingdom. Many top British banks have restricted such transactions from digital assets service providers like leading exchange Binance and American crypto trading firm Coinbase. In some regions, customers have only been completely restricted from crypto services while in others, the process of trading has become harder.
N26 Launch Crypto Trading Tool Across Five European Nations
Berlin-headquartered neobank N26 has expanded its presence across five European countries which are Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland. Therefore, interested users in these regions can now enjoy the services provided by the bank, especially crypto trading services N26 Crypto. The launch of these services in the aforementioned countries will be done gradually.
U.S. SEC Accelerate Crypto Enforcement Activity by up to 50%
United States financial markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took its crypto laws violation clampdown to a notch higher. Based on the results from research conducted by a Carlifornia-headquartered consulting firm known as Cornerstone Research, the volume of crypto-related enforcement actions carried out by the SEC in 2022 went up 50% from the figure in 2021.
Four NFT Marketplaces Barred From Yuga Labs’ Sewer Pass Mint
Blur, SudoSwap and some other Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have been barred from participating in minting the latest Sewer Pass of Yuga Labs. Noteworthy, these NFT marketplaces including Blur, SudoSwap, LooksRare, and NFTX have already been blocked by other digital collectible creators from minting new NFT project smart contracts. The Sewer Pass contains codes that automatically turn down NFT transactions from any wallets connected to these marketplaces.
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI trying to surpass the 50 area. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Web 3.0 Gaming Platform Intella X Secures $12M in a Seed Round
Intella X, a Web 3.0 gaming platform that was developed by Neowiz, a South Korean multi-platform video game giant in collaboration with Polygon, has completed its first quarter funding round. Per the startup’s release, the platform secured $12 million in the financing round. The equity financing session had prominent...
Are tech layoffs the canary in the US jobs market?
The U.S. economy will probably see more job cuts in coming months after a wave of layoffs at Big Tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Twitter.
Genesis Global Files for Bankruptcy Protection in the US
Two months after suspending lending withdrawal on its platform, Genesis Global, the renowned crypto brokerage company has been reeling under the weight of the uncertainties in the digital currency ecosystem and has now filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern...
Craig Wright Says BTC is a Cheaper Ledger Network
Craig Wright who is also known as the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin (BTC) Satoshi Nakamoto clarified a few misconceptions about the digital currency at a global meeting. During the Global Forum 2022 / Shaping the Future conference in Muscat, Oman which was held in October, Wright introduced Bitcoin as a blockchain that is “a provable measurement and metric of what exists and where.”
Brad Garlinghouse Confident of Ripple’s Victory Over the SEC
After such a long-drawn legal battle on the settlement of the XRP lawsuit against Ripple Labs, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes a conclusion will be reached soonest in its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...
Japan Regulators Nudge Global Policymakers to Imbibe Crypto Regulations
Regulators in Japan have advised global policymakers to regard cryptocurrencies like banks as well as tighten the regulation around the asset class just the way it is done with traditional financial investments. It is believed that the nascent crypto industry has expanded to a level where it should receive the same coordinated regulatory procedure as other financial institutions.
