Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Regina King remembers her late son in moving tribute

Regina King has paid tribute to her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., nearly one year after his death. King on Instagram Thursday shared video of a lantern glowing in the sky on what would have been Alexander’s 27th birthday. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” she captioned the video. “As...

