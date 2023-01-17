Retail users of the Binance platform have been placed on a restriction for their USD transfers. According to an email sent out to users of the platform, Binance fiat partner Signature Bank will not be accepting and approving bank transfers below $100,000 as of February 1. Therefore, any user who intends to either buy or sell cryptocurrency worth less than $100,000 will not be able to complete such transactions through SWIFT.

7 HOURS AGO