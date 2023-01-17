Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
FTX Reboot Might Fail due to Trust Issues
Many critics are reported to question the matter related to the crypto exchange FTX, whose active CEO John Ray’s plans were revealed to possibly restart the platform. The report cites trust issues and the treatment of consumers as “second-class” as reasons why users might not “feel safe to go back.”
thecoinrise.com
Brett Harrison Secures $5M in Funding for his New Business
Brett Harrison, the former President of the US division of the defunct FTX exchange has secured $5 million in a seed funding round for his new crypto software startup, Architect. The former FTX executive gave the announcement on Twitter, stating that the funding round was backed by prominent crypto businesses...
thecoinrise.com
Acting CEO of FTX Believes FTX Can be Revived
John Ray, the new CEO of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has discussed the possibility of restarting the platform. Ray stated that he has formed a task team to investigate the possibility of reviving FTX.com in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on January 19. He stated:. “Everything is...
thecoinrise.com
Animoca Brands CEO Addresses Hurdles Experienced by Blockchain Gaming
Regardless of the hurdles on the path of the Web3.0 gaming industry, Animoca Brands Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robby Yung has promised the release of more engaging games this year. The fusion of both blockchain technology and gaming has been on a rough trend in recent years. This has made many skeptical of what the future holds for the ecosystem.
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -WSJ
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multi-billion dollar investment in cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc (CRM.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
thecoinrise.com
Deal Box Dedicates $125M to Web3.0 Startups in Tech
Deal Box, a United States-based capital markets advisory and secure token offering packaging platform has come up with a new venture capital arm that would invest up to $125 million in Web3.0 startups. The industries targeted with this fund are those that leverage Web3.0 technologies in key markets including Emerging...
thecoinrise.com
British Banks Restrict Residents Interaction With Crypto Exchanges
There has been a trend of blocking off transfers to and from crypto exchanges in the United Kingdom. Many top British banks have restricted such transactions from digital assets service providers like leading exchange Binance and American crypto trading firm Coinbase. In some regions, customers have only been completely restricted from crypto services while in others, the process of trading has become harder.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Fiat Partner Bans USD Transfers Less Than $100,000
Retail users of the Binance platform have been placed on a restriction for their USD transfers. According to an email sent out to users of the platform, Binance fiat partner Signature Bank will not be accepting and approving bank transfers below $100,000 as of February 1. Therefore, any user who intends to either buy or sell cryptocurrency worth less than $100,000 will not be able to complete such transactions through SWIFT.
thecoinrise.com
Genesis Global Owes Its Top 50 Creditors Over $3.5B
Genesis Global, the renowned crypto brokerage company recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on January 19 to help the firm in restructuring its business in order to provide value for all of its users. The bankruptcy filing revealed a list of 50 top creditors that the firm owes a total...
