A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
foxwilmington.com
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No...
ourstate.com
North Carolina Brunswick Stew
For nine decades, Our State has made its way into homes across North Carolina, the United States, and the world. To celebrate, every month this year, we’re paying tribute to the readers who inspire us, offering a taste of our earliest recipes, and revisiting old stories with new insights. Follow along to find out how our past has shaped our present.
foxwilmington.com
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in...
WXII 12
Weather Impact Day on Sunday for High Rain Chances, Wintry Mix Mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 2023 has gotten off to a wet and very warm start. January may be one of the top 30 wettest months on record and the mean temperature remains above normal, according to data compiled by the North Carolina State Climate Office. What to Expect for the...
kiss951.com
All You Can Eat? This Coastal Gem Is North Carolina’s Best Buffet Restaurant
I’m going to preface this with, I’m not one who frequents a buffet. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option. While there are certain chain restaurants that offer buffets (and can be delicious), it can be hard to know which restaurants are worth the cost. You want to make sure the variety, quality, and freshness of the food are up to par. That’s why our friends at The Daily Meal created a list of the best buffets in each state. And it was a coastal gem that took the title of North Carolina’s best buffet restaurant.
Duke Energy Carolinas requests rate increase for millions in North Carolina
RALEIGH — Duke Energy is looking to raise rates on customers in North Carolina once again. On the heels of rising attacks on the power grid and rolling blackouts caused by cold winter weather, the company is proposing a gradual rate increase to fund billions of dollars of infrastructure improvements.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with mostly clear Friday evening. Earlier today Wilmington’s high reached 70 degrees after near record highs Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s and 40s this evening thanks to dry air and light winds. Your Forecast Alert...
WECT
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but...
cbs17
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – With egg prices soaring, some people are skipping the grocery store and buying backyard chickens. The owner of an area hatchery said she’s seeing a big increase in interest. The chickens at Little Birdie Hatchery in Wake Forest come in all colors and...
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case of human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
