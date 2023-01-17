ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
foxwilmington.com

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina Brunswick Stew

For nine decades, Our State has made its way into homes across North Carolina, the United States, and the world. To celebrate, every month this year, we’re paying tribute to the readers who inspire us, offering a taste of our earliest recipes, and revisiting old stories with new insights. Follow along to find out how our past has shaped our present.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in...
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

All You Can Eat? This Coastal Gem Is North Carolina’s Best Buffet Restaurant

I’m going to preface this with, I’m not one who frequents a buffet. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option. While there are certain chain restaurants that offer buffets (and can be delicious), it can be hard to know which restaurants are worth the cost. You want to make sure the variety, quality, and freshness of the food are up to par. That’s why our friends at The Daily Meal created a list of the best buffets in each state. And it was a coastal gem that took the title of North Carolina’s best buffet restaurant.
GEORGIA STATE
WECT

First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with mostly clear Friday evening. Earlier today Wilmington’s high reached 70 degrees after near record highs Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s and 40s this evening thanks to dry air and light winds. Your Forecast Alert...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case of human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC

