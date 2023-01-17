Read full article on original website
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
Half of Michigan under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory today
The northern half of our state is forecast to get several inches of snow with Thursday’s incoming storm system, but it will be a messy delivery. The National Weather Service has issued a series of Winter Storm Warnings in the Upper Peninsula and Winter Weather Advisories in the northern Lower Peninsula, detailing the impacts expected from the storm.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
WOOD
Basketball, bloody marys and ’80s ballads: What to do this weekend in West Michigan
With the weather remaining mild across West Michigan, there is no excuse for not taking advantage of all the events happening this weekend. (Jan. 19, 2023) Basketball, bloody marys and ’80s ballads: What to …. With the weather remaining mild across West Michigan, there is no excuse for not...
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.
A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory – N. Lower and E. Upper Michigan
A Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight and runs to noon Thursday for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north. This is for 1-3″ of snow (heaviest north of US 10), the possibility of a little freezing (doesn’t make too much of that to make travel more difficult) and wind gusts to 30-35 mph.
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WOOD
Severe Thunderstorms, Strong Winds and Hail in IN, OH, KY, PA
This is turning out to be quite the January for strong thunderstorm activity. Above is a snapped power pole in Centerville OH. A widespread area from eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky across Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania saw wind gusts of 45-60 mph Thursday PM. Some of the winds were generated by fast-moving, low-topped thunderstorms and some gusts were general winds not associated with storms.
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Is Michigan’s Wolf Population Growing Or Declining? Find Out Here
It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has wolves, but how is the population doing?. Gray wolves flourished in Michigan prior to 1838, they were actually everywhere in the state. When more European settlers began to set up living in the Mitten state, wolves were discovered to be a problem for livestock and small animals so some were shot and killed, bounties were put out, and others were trapped. At the same time, most of them were actually poisoned because it is hard to get close to a wolf because of their sense of smell. The population was wiped out in the process.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan
If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
WNEM
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
WLUC
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) released their findings from the latest Michigan gray wolf survey on Tuesday. The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.
