Michigan State

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.

A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
Winter Weather Advisory – N. Lower and E. Upper Michigan

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight and runs to noon Thursday for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north. This is for 1-3″ of snow (heaviest north of US 10), the possibility of a little freezing (doesn’t make too much of that to make travel more difficult) and wind gusts to 30-35 mph.
Severe Thunderstorms, Strong Winds and Hail in IN, OH, KY, PA

This is turning out to be quite the January for strong thunderstorm activity. Above is a snapped power pole in Centerville OH. A widespread area from eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky across Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania saw wind gusts of 45-60 mph Thursday PM. Some of the winds were generated by fast-moving, low-topped thunderstorms and some gusts were general winds not associated with storms.
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Is Michigan’s Wolf Population Growing Or Declining? Find Out Here

It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has wolves, but how is the population doing?. Gray wolves flourished in Michigan prior to 1838, they were actually everywhere in the state. When more European settlers began to set up living in the Mitten state, wolves were discovered to be a problem for livestock and small animals so some were shot and killed, bounties were put out, and others were trapped. At the same time, most of them were actually poisoned because it is hard to get close to a wolf because of their sense of smell. The population was wiped out in the process.
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan

If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
