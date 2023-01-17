Read full article on original website
British Banks Restrict Residents Interaction With Crypto Exchanges
There has been a trend of blocking off transfers to and from crypto exchanges in the United Kingdom. Many top British banks have restricted such transactions from digital assets service providers like leading exchange Binance and American crypto trading firm Coinbase. In some regions, customers have only been completely restricted from crypto services while in others, the process of trading has become harder.
Four NFT Marketplaces Barred From Yuga Labs’ Sewer Pass Mint
Blur, SudoSwap and some other Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have been barred from participating in minting the latest Sewer Pass of Yuga Labs. Noteworthy, these NFT marketplaces including Blur, SudoSwap, LooksRare, and NFTX have already been blocked by other digital collectible creators from minting new NFT project smart contracts. The Sewer Pass contains codes that automatically turn down NFT transactions from any wallets connected to these marketplaces.
CoinDesk Media Platform Considers Sales to Fund Future Growth
CoinDesk Inc, an integrated crypto-focused media outlet is considering a potential part or full sale to support its balance sheet following the liquidity crisis being suffered by its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG). According to the Wall Street Journal, DCG has gotten several offers of over $200 million for...
Animoca Brands CEO Addresses Hurdles Experienced by Blockchain Gaming
Regardless of the hurdles on the path of the Web3.0 gaming industry, Animoca Brands Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robby Yung has promised the release of more engaging games this year. The fusion of both blockchain technology and gaming has been on a rough trend in recent years. This has made many skeptical of what the future holds for the ecosystem.
Compass Mining Customers Sue Firm Over Failure to Return Bitcoin Miners
Customers of Compass Mining have sued the firm after it failed to return their Bitcoin mining machines after it severed ties with BitRiver, a Russian hosting company. The aggrieved customers are now seeking up to $2 million in damages from the digital asset mining firm for failing to retrieve customers’ assets placed in its care.
HashKey Capital Closes its Third Fund With $500M
Multi-stage venture capital firm HashKey Capital which is also the investment arm of HashKey Group has finalized its third fund with $500 million to be invested in the Web3.0 ecosystem including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT). The crypto-inclined asset manager is looking forward to contributing to crypto and blockchain initiatives globally with its main focus on emerging markets.
Nexo Finalize $45M Settlement With U.S SEC and State Regulators
Without admitting or denying findings by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo has decided to pay $45 million as a settlement to both the watchdog and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA). The settlement was arrived at after it was discovered that Nexo failed to register its Earn Interest Product (EIP) before offering it up for sale.
National Bank of Australia Floats Country’s Second Stablecoin
After the renowned Australia and New Zealand Banking Group also known as ANZ, National Australia Bank (NAB) has followed suit in minting its Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin dubbed AUDN. The NAB is making plans to launch the fully backed stablecoin on the Ethereum (ETH) network and the Algorand blockchain which is equally similar to the former ecosystem.
Genesis Global Files for Bankruptcy Protection in the US
Two months after suspending lending withdrawal on its platform, Genesis Global, the renowned crypto brokerage company has been reeling under the weight of the uncertainties in the digital currency ecosystem and has now filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern...
Crypto is the Most Held Asset Among Women: Survey
According to a new survey, women appear to be more open to investing in crypto than they are in traditional asset classes, which lag behind in attracting more female investors. It demonstrates that cryptocurrency is the second most popular asset class among women, after cash. This information is from the...
Brad Garlinghouse Confident of Ripple’s Victory Over the SEC
After such a long-drawn legal battle on the settlement of the XRP lawsuit against Ripple Labs, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes a conclusion will be reached soonest in its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...
Acting CEO of FTX Believes FTX Can be Revived
John Ray, the new CEO of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has discussed the possibility of restarting the platform. Ray stated that he has formed a task team to investigate the possibility of reviving FTX.com in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on January 19. He stated:. “Everything is...
U.S. SEC Accelerate Crypto Enforcement Activity by up to 50%
United States financial markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took its crypto laws violation clampdown to a notch higher. Based on the results from research conducted by a Carlifornia-headquartered consulting firm known as Cornerstone Research, the volume of crypto-related enforcement actions carried out by the SEC in 2022 went up 50% from the figure in 2021.
The Conglomerate Capital’s CONG token presale raises USD 2.0 million in just 3 days
It’s been a long time coming, but the crypto market is finally looking like it is breaking out of its slump. It comes at a good time because there are projects with presales that are seeing enormous enthusiasm from the crypto community. There is no better example of this than The Conglomerate Capital, a project that is building a gateway for regular investors to enter the venture capital and private equity space.
Craig Wright Says BTC is a Cheaper Ledger Network
Craig Wright who is also known as the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin (BTC) Satoshi Nakamoto clarified a few misconceptions about the digital currency at a global meeting. During the Global Forum 2022 / Shaping the Future conference in Muscat, Oman which was held in October, Wright introduced Bitcoin as a blockchain that is “a provable measurement and metric of what exists and where.”
