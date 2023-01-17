Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI trying to surpass the 50 area. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Vietnam Miners Invest in More Rigs as Bitcoin Price Recovers
As the value of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies increases, it can become more profitable for individuals and miners to get more attracted to these currencies. As a result, Vietnam has seen an increase in the number of cryptocurrency mining rigs being installed. These rigs are used to solve complex mathematical equations to validate transactions and generate new BTCs.
thecoinrise.com
British Banks Restrict Residents Interaction With Crypto Exchanges
There has been a trend of blocking off transfers to and from crypto exchanges in the United Kingdom. Many top British banks have restricted such transactions from digital assets service providers like leading exchange Binance and American crypto trading firm Coinbase. In some regions, customers have only been completely restricted from crypto services while in others, the process of trading has become harder.
thecoinrise.com
Compass Mining Customers Sue Firm Over Failure to Return Bitcoin Miners
Customers of Compass Mining have sued the firm after it failed to return their Bitcoin mining machines after it severed ties with BitRiver, a Russian hosting company. The aggrieved customers are now seeking up to $2 million in damages from the digital asset mining firm for failing to retrieve customers’ assets placed in its care.
thecoinrise.com
CAR Sets Up Committee to Design its Crypto Legal Framework
The Central African Republic (CAR), a developing country in Central Africa has become a topic of discussion among crypto lovers after its massive Bitcoin (BTC) adoption. Recently, the country has set up of a 15-member committee. Per the release, the members of the committee will be in charge of drafting...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto News Outlet Marsbit Signals Interest in CoinDesk
Following the liquidity crisis suffered by CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto-focused publication outlet has been put up for sale. In a Tweet, Marsbit, a Chinese crypto news media outlet announced its interest in CoinDesk and is prepared to organize funds from well-known sources for the purchase.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto will Become a Major Part of UAE Trade, Minister Says
According to Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade of the UAE, cryptocurrencies will go on to play a “major role” in the worldwide trade of the United Arab Emirates. Al-Zeyoudi presented a variety of insights on the UAE’s trade partnerships and policies going into 2023...
thecoinrise.com
Japan Regulators Nudge Global Policymakers to Imbibe Crypto Regulations
Regulators in Japan have advised global policymakers to regard cryptocurrencies like banks as well as tighten the regulation around the asset class just the way it is done with traditional financial investments. It is believed that the nascent crypto industry has expanded to a level where it should receive the same coordinated regulatory procedure as other financial institutions.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Reboot Might Fail due to Trust Issues
Many critics are reported to question the matter related to the crypto exchange FTX, whose active CEO John Ray’s plans were revealed to possibly restart the platform. The report cites trust issues and the treatment of consumers as “second-class” as reasons why users might not “feel safe to go back.”
thecoinrise.com
Genesis Global Owes Its Top 50 Creditors Over $3.5B
Genesis Global, the renowned crypto brokerage company recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on January 19 to help the firm in restructuring its business in order to provide value for all of its users. The bankruptcy filing revealed a list of 50 top creditors that the firm owes a total...
thecoinrise.com
Brett Harrison Secures $5M in Funding for his New Business
Brett Harrison, the former President of the US division of the defunct FTX exchange has secured $5 million in a seed funding round for his new crypto software startup, Architect. The former FTX executive gave the announcement on Twitter, stating that the funding round was backed by prominent crypto businesses...
thecoinrise.com
Animoca Brands CEO Addresses Hurdles Experienced by Blockchain Gaming
Regardless of the hurdles on the path of the Web3.0 gaming industry, Animoca Brands Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robby Yung has promised the release of more engaging games this year. The fusion of both blockchain technology and gaming has been on a rough trend in recent years. This has made many skeptical of what the future holds for the ecosystem.
Comments / 0