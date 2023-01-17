What TV channel is Houston vs Tulane men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/17/2023)

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night in a game that holds great importance for both teams. The Blazers (21-24) sit in 12th place in the Western Conference while the Lakers are in 13th. The Lakers (21-25) can move ahead of the Blazers with a victory. That would leave the Blazers in 13th place, the lowest the will have been in the standings this season.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO