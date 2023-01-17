ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
Police investigate series of 7 armed robberies, 3 near UWM campus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a series of seven armed robberies on the city's east side. Police say it happened on the evening of Jan. 19, early Friday, Jan. 20 and the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. Three armed robberies happened on the Upper East Side neighborhood...
Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:27 a.m. near Sherman and Hope. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition. Also, a...
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 26-year-old Racine man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting. Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon. Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, repeater. Intentionally point firearm at law enforcement officer, repeater (4 counts)
Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
Wind turbine collapse in Dodge County under investigation

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors in rural Dodge County woke up to quite the shock Thursday morning when a NextEra Energy Resources wind turbine collapsed in the middle of the night. While it isn't clear what caused the incident at Butler Ridge Wind right now, neighbors nearby say...
Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
