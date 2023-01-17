Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Related
CBS 58
Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
CBS 58
Police investigate series of 7 armed robberies, 3 near UWM campus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a series of seven armed robberies on the city's east side. Police say it happened on the evening of Jan. 19, early Friday, Jan. 20 and the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. Three armed robberies happened on the Upper East Side neighborhood...
CBS 58
Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
CBS 58
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:27 a.m. near Sherman and Hope. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition. Also, a...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
CBS 58
Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 26-year-old Racine man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting. Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon. Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, repeater. Intentionally point firearm at law enforcement officer, repeater (4 counts)
CBS 58
Doorbell footage captures man shooting at home with mother, children inside; suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Chilling doorbell footage shows a man shooting at a Milwaukee home near 17th and Capitol after ringing the doorbell. It happened Monday, Jan. 16 around 2:30 p.m. Police said he was a 46-year-old man and was arrested Friday morning. A mother and three children were in...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after person found dead in a car near 40th and Vilet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 40th and Vilet. Police say the victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene from his injuries. Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us they responded to a crash near...
CBS 58
Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
CBS 58
MCSO: Plow truck driver seriously injured in crash on 894, freeway reopen to traffic
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheriff's officials say I-894 has reopened to traffic following a serious accident involving a truck Friday, Jan. 20. MCSO says the plow truck driver remains in care at an area hospital. Published: 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023. MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) --...
CBS 58
Wind turbine collapse in Dodge County under investigation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors in rural Dodge County woke up to quite the shock Thursday morning when a NextEra Energy Resources wind turbine collapsed in the middle of the night. While it isn't clear what caused the incident at Butler Ridge Wind right now, neighbors nearby say...
CBS 58
Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
CBS 58
Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
CBS 58
Cookies for causes: Kate's Caring Cookies supports local non-profits
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Yukare Nakayama visits the home kitchen of Kate Easton. The 52-year-old Wauwatosa woman created a cookie business in the peak of the pandemic with all proceeds going to a different non-profit each month.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
CBS 58
Experimental Aircraft Association, born in Milwaukee, celebrating 70 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 70th anniversary of the Experimental Aircraft Association, founded in Milwaukee in 1953, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26. To celebrate, the EAA is starting a webinar series to teach more about aircraft building and restoration. Their aim is to tie EAA's history to its...
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
CBS 58
'There is the journey and there is the finish line': Glendale native Tom Haig shares story of triumph and tragedy
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow profiles Nicolet High School graduate Tom Haig, a world-class high diver and avid bicyclist whose life story covers triumph and tragedy. Haig recently returned to his hometown as an author of a new autobiography.
Comments / 0