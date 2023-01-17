Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Barlow Bruins’ Kennedie Shuler
The Barlow Bruins made history in 2022. They are looking to create more history in 2023. The Bruins reached the Class 6A state championship game for the first time in school history in 2022. They lost to the Beaverton Beavers 56-39 in the championship game, but the loss is fueling the Bruins in 2023.
Trail Blazers’ late rally falls short during 105-95 loss to Philadelphia 76ers: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers went face-to-face with a true contender for the second consecutive game Thursday night and once again couldn’t quite match up. The Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the No. 5-rated defense in the NBA, engulfed the Blazers from the start, forced turnovers, made finding good shots nearly impossible and then withstood Portland’s valiant second-half comeback bid to win 105-95 at the Moda Center.
Wrestling: West Linn routs Clackamas 68-12, flexes potential state title hopes
The West Linn wrestling team gave Kevin Keeney a nice present for his first home dual meet as the head coach of the Lions: a dominant 68-12 win over Clackamas on Thursday night. “It was fun,” Keeney said of the team’s first home dual meet of the year. “I thought...
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
Trail Blazers turn page on poor showing in loss to Philadelphia 76ers: ‘We didn’t deserve to win the game’
Damian Lillard, following some losses this season, expressed frustration and disappointment. That wasn’t the case following Thursday night at the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 105-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that saw them score just 34 points in the first half. The defeat,...
In a tough pool of lightweights, Clackamas’ Jeremiah Wachsmuth hopes to emerge victorious
Jeremiah Wachsmuth made quick work of his opponent on Thursday night. The Clackamas junior, wrestling at 113 pounds, opened the match against West Linn’s Ryan Muzii with a back trip to the mat. A cross face put Muzii on his back. After 26 seconds, the match was over and Wachsmuth’s hand was raised.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Weber State men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/19/2023)
WSU -4.5 | PSU +4.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings visit the Weber State Wildcats in men’s college basketball. When: Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Dee Events Center | Ogden,...
Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (28-8-2-1) take on the Victoria Royals (12-26-3-1) in Western Hockey League action. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Royals audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates and chat before,...
Gary Payton II out for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will once again be without guard Gary Payton II. He has been ruled out with a left calf contusion for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Moda Center. Payton made his season debut Jan. 2 after missing time while recovering from...
What is there to do in Portland during rainy weather? Glad you asked, Josh Hart
Portland Trail Blazer Josh Hart asked Twitter on Wednesday what there is to do in town when it rains. Of course, Twitter had answers. But so do we!. Dear Josh Hart: Here are seven things to do in your city when the dampness takes over. 1. We agree with the...
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts
During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
Portland’s morning starts with patchy dense fog Friday; some clearing likely by afternoon
Patchy dense fog will move about the metro area early Friday socking in some areas and leaving others clear. Drivers should be ready for quick changes in visibility depending on location and watch carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory in the...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
Intel shelves $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro as it cuts costs
Intel won’t build a $700 million “mega lab” it had planned in Hillsboro, pursuing cheaper options instead as it implements billions of dollars in cost cuts amid declining revenue. “We are looking to reduce costs and increase efficiencies through multiple initiatives. This includes exploring more cost-effective real...
