ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Barlow Bruins’ Kennedie Shuler

The Barlow Bruins made history in 2022. They are looking to create more history in 2023. The Bruins reached the Class 6A state championship game for the first time in school history in 2022. They lost to the Beaverton Beavers 56-39 in the championship game, but the loss is fueling the Bruins in 2023.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ late rally falls short during 105-95 loss to Philadelphia 76ers: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers went face-to-face with a true contender for the second consecutive game Thursday night and once again couldn’t quite match up. The Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the No. 5-rated defense in the NBA, engulfed the Blazers from the start, forced turnovers, made finding good shots nearly impossible and then withstood Portland’s valiant second-half comeback bid to win 105-95 at the Moda Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast

The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
WEST LINN, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts

During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy